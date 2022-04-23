“Guilty Minds,” a new courtroom thriller devised by Shefali Bhushan, the show’s director, is currently airing. Varun Mitra and Shriya Pilgaonkar play two tough-as-nails lawyers who take no prisoners in the film. The series boasts a compelling premise, a competent director, and an excellent supporting cast.

Guilty Minds: Release Date, Time, Plot & More

The first episode of the series was released on April 22nd, 2022 and is available now

What is ‘Guilty Minds’ about?

Kashaf and Deepak have known each other since law school, and their on-again, off-again romance has been difficult to nail down at times. While Kashaf may be the most morally upright of the two, she is also descended from a long line of lawyers and judges, which Shefali does not categorize. This is to her credit (as is Shefali; she is the daughter of former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan and the sister of Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bushan).

Meanwhile, Deepak holds his own set of values and comes from a middle-class family in Himachal Pradesh, where he spent his formative years. He operates under his own set of guidelines.

Initially, Guilty Minds looks to be a series about Kashaf’s bizarre events, and it takes a few episodes before the series manages to capture the audience’s interest. An introduction to the case and a feeling of what is to follow are provided in the prologue. In particular, one episode in which the CTO Lata is dismissed from her own company (which I thought was far better written and structured than the others) may cause you to lose interest.

Kashaf does not always win his cases, and the narration can appear unduly simple at times, which may have something to do with the web series format in general, but it is worth mentioning. It becomes easier to predict when a “finding” will occur, how many more twists and turns will happen, and when the final verdict will be rendered as the program proceeds through its course.

Furthermore, because the episodes don’t end on a cliffhanger, you may not feel the need to watch them all at once if you don’t have the time. If you persist with the series, Shefali builds an intriguing framing story around it: a 15-year-old murder case in Deepak’s village that is also tied to Kashaf’s death.

The show’s supporting cast plays a vital role in its overall popularity. Vandana does not appear to be defending a case in the first few episodes, but she does so in the subsequent episodes, giving her a plot arc. Deepak has strong ties to the Khanna siblings, Shubrat and Shubhangi (Pranay Pachauri and Namrata Sheth), with whom he shares a special bond. Despite Shubrat’s disapproval, Shubhangi is head over heels in love with him.

Even though Shubhangi is unquestionably the “other lady,” Shefali does not hold a grudge against her, which is a good thing. Compared to Kashaf, Shubhangi resembles Kashaf in terms of her commitment to her job and readiness to face up to her powerful family for her values.

The premiere of an innovative Web series titled “Guilty Minds” occurred, and viewers are anxious to begin binge-watching immediately. Prime members are the only ones who have access to it.

Read More: