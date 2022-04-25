Rapper Tauheed Epps, better known by his stage name 2 Chainz, is a native of the great state of New York, where he was born and raised.

2 Chainz’s Age & Height

He was born on September 12, 1977 in College Park, Maryland (Georgia) and is 44 years old as of 2022.

He is 6′ 6″ in height and has a slim body.

2 Chainz’s Career:

The band’s debut album, “Supply and Demand,” was only modestly successful in sales. The story was released later that year.

He received significant attention when arrested on a departing flight from Los Angeles International Airport in 2013 because his suitcase contained marijuana and promethazine.

His run-ins with the police, on the other hand, haven’t had a significant impact on his star power.

He did his schooling and also participated in basketball in North Clayton. Even though he was an excellent student, he was also a drug dealer when he was a child.

While he began his college career at Alabama State University, he eventually transferred his studies to Virginia State University to earn his degree.

2 Chainz’s Family Members Of Chainz

Halo, 2 Chainz’s third child, was born on October 14, 2015, and is the rapper’s first son. In a ceremony held in New York City’s Central Park, Kesha Ward, the mother of his three children, was married to him on August 18, 2018.

The Situation Necessitates With Further legal Investigation

On June 11, 2013, T.S.A. inspectors discovered that Epps’ checked bag contained marijuana and promethazine while the plane departed from Los Angeles International Airport.

The sheriff’s office’s deputy apprehended him and charged him with felony marijuana possession.

Following posting a bond of $10,000, he was released later that day. According to reports, just two days before this attack, he was allegedly robbed at gunpoint outside a medicinal marijuana dispensary in San Francisco.

The tour bus carrying Epps was pulled over in Oklahoma City on August 21, 2013, just before midnight, because the taillights on the passenger side were not working.

The arresting officer stated that he had scented marijuana and seen smoke coming from the bus’s open door after it had come to a complete stop and been halted.

Officers were barred from entering because the bus driver shut the door and said he was not permitted to do so by law.

A search was justified by the police, who stated that the smell of marijuana was sufficient justification, but the motorist refused to allow them to enter his vehicle.

After repeated failed attempts to board the bus in Oklahoma City, a tow truck arrived and transported the bus and its occupants to a police training facility in nearby Oklahoma City.

Police officers detained ten individuals, including Epps, after obtaining a search warrant for the bus they were riding.

It makes no difference if 2 Chainz has had a few run-ins with the authorities; he is still one of the most popular rappers.