Madison Prewett is a famous reality star. born on March 25, 1996, and her birthplace is Alabama. Madison is also known as a reality television personality who became famous after her participation in “The Bachelor” in 2020. She is popular on Instagram where she has more than 800,000 followers.

Madison is originally from the United States. She competed for Peter Weber’s heart on The Bachelor and, although she did not win the competition, she briefly dated Weber after the series.

Madison Prewett Age

Madison Prewett’s birthday is March 25, 1996, and she was born on a Monday. She is 26 years old now. Madison’s Sun sign is Aries and her birth flower is Daffodil.

Madison Prewett Net Worth

Madison Prewett’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. She has earned a fortune from her job as a reality star.

Madison Prewett may be single and has never been engaged, according to our records. She is not in a relationship as of May 2022.

Prewett was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 26, 1996, in the United States. Her star sign is Aries, and she is 24 years old. Every March, Madison has a birthday party.

Prewett is the child of Tanya and Chad Prewett. Her father oversees basketball operations at Auburn. Mary and Mallory Kate are Madison’s two brothers. They all have US citizenship and are of White descent.

Madison Prewett Instagram

Madison Prewett Height And Weight

Madison has a height of 5 feet 5 inches. She is 34 inches tall, 24 inches wide, and weighs around 50 pounds.

Madison Prewett Education

He earned a communication degree from Auburn University. Madison studied at a college in Highlands. Madison’s unstoppable leap not only helped the high school basketball team win four state titles but also earned her the title of state MVP.

Madison Prewett Career

Madison participated in the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant in 2014 and won it. Additionally, she received an $8,000 reward on the CBC program The Price Is Right in 2019. In Birmingham, Alabama, she also served as a foster parent recruiter. She also published her book, “Made for This Moment,” and earlier worked as a freelance photographer. In addition, She previously stated in an interview that she wanted to endure humankind and one day establish an orphanage.

Name Madison Prewett Born On March 25, 1996 Age 26 years old Net Worth $1 million and $5 million Boyfriend Grant Troutt Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 50 pounds

Madison Prewett Dating

Madison Prewett Dating With Grant Troutt After dating for about 8 months, these two soulmates got engaged. On Sunday at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, Grant Troutt proposed to Bachelor alumna Madison

Madison Prewett Engaged

On Sunday at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, Grant Troutt proposed to Bachelor alumna Madison Prewett. Madison shared the wonderful news of her engagement to her boyfriend, Grant Troutt, with her followers all around the world on Monday via Instagram. She shared several images of his beautiful and enchanted proposal on the social media site Instagram.

“7.31.22. She wrote in the title of the photo slideshow, “You were worth the wait. We can clearly see the couple’s romantic beach proposal in the pictures.

