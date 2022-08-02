Blackpink To Formally Releasing New Album In September

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BLACKPINK, a popular girl group from South Korea, will finally release their much-awaited second studio album in September. Then, one month later, they will kick off their global tour in October.

The group will go on its biggest-ever global tour in October to meet its fans all around the globe, according to the booking agency, which did not provide specific dates or hours for the trip.

Blackpink To Formally Releasing New Album

“The name for this return project is ‘Born Pink,’ which reflects the personality of BLACKPINK, which is rarely ordinary and will emanate a lethal aura,” the agency stated in a press statement. “Born Pink” refers to the fact that BLACKPINK will never be an ordinary group.

The next album will be the first recording effort for the band to include all four original members after a gap of one year and ten months.

The group’s first full-length album, “The Album,” was published in October 2020. It included the lead single “Lovesick Girls” and a previously unreleased song called “How You Like That.” It marked the end of the group’s most recent release.

On her Instagram story, Jennie posted the notification from YouTube with the phrase “Here they go.”

“They had a range of ideas, but from the opening of the working day, they recognized that their supporters were anticipating so much for its record that they opted to select a title that defined it the best.

‘Blackpink: The Album’ felt easy,” Rosé stated to late-night presenter Jimmy Kimmel in 2020. “Blackpink: The Album” looked straightforward.

The dancers and singers have participated in various collaborative and individual projects before and after that time. Attendees of the Coachella Valley Arts and Entertainment Festival in Indio, California, in 2019 were blown away by Blackpink’s performance. A few months later, the four Blackpink stars delivered an exciting performance at the Forum in Inglewood.

“Born Pink” By Blackpink Released On:

It was previously disclosed that the quintet would emerge from hiatus from the music industry later this month with a brand new album. However, YG Entertainment stated in a video published on its official blog to announce broad timetables for the album’s comeback.

The band will, which was tracks from the upcoming album this month in August, and the album will be made available to the general public in September.

Blackpink Is Going On A World Tour

While everything was going on, BLACKPINK’s ‘The Album’ broke records by being the first album by a Blackpink female group to sell one million copies, and it sold over 1.4 million copies. Upon its release, it debuted at No. 2 on both the Billboard 200 and the British Official Chart for albums, indicating significant success in many markets.

In 2021, solo albums released by group members Rose and Lisa achieved the same level of commercial success as the group’s first studio album. After recently surpassing the milestone of 75 million subscribers, BLACKPINK has just expanded its lead as the musical act with the most followers on YouTube.

Blackpink Members

YG Entertainment noted, “They have planned various activities that fit BLACKPINK’s reputation as the world’s largest,” which was included in the announcement. The project will be so extensive that it will be able to live up to the billing of being “the finest ever.” In addition to that, they produced a teaser trailer for the title. As BLACKPINK formally announced their return, the name Born Pink was displayed in the same typeface as the group. The anticipation around BLACKPINK’s upcoming second album has reached levels that have never been seen before.

Earlier in July, YG Entertainment announced that they had received confirmation from BLACKPINK that they had begun shooting their music video for their next album. In addition, the band shared the song “Ready For Love” in July this year, which was produced in tandem with PUBG. Throughout the music, the members’ virtual avatars tried new things and went on exciting journeys inside the game.

YG Entertainment has published a trailer for the members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa’s upcoming comeback album. The members are getting up to release the album. The new album video for BLACKPINK’s next release, titled Born Pink, provides a fascinating peek at the record’s atmosphere.

The first image in the clip is of what seem to be pink teeth, each dripping a drop of poison. The fall brings forth a haze that is pink in color. The album’s name, Born Pink, is seen at the end of the trailer. It is anticipated that the album will be made available sometime in September.

Conclusion

In addition to a new album, YG Entertainment shared the information that the band members would embark on a global tour. Beginning in October of this year, the band will go on their worldwide tour and leave South Korea behind. The launch of Born Pink follows closely on the heels of BLACKPINK’s most recent single, Ready for Love. The pre-release single was made available to fans in August, and ever since it was made public, they have been showing the music video a lot of love.

