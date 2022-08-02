0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenan Thompson is an actor and comedian who has won an Emmy Award for his work. He has been a part of the long-running sketch comedy program Saturday Night Live since 2003. The longest-serving cast member, Thompson, has received numerous Primetime Emmy nominations during his time on the program. In 2018, he was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

In the early 1990s, Thompson started his acting career, and he and his co-star Kel Mitchell were among the original cast members of Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy series All That. In 1996, they began starring in their comedy series Kenan & Kel (1996-2000). Thompson also appeared in the Mighty Ducks franchise, Good Burger, and Fat Albert in 2004.

Kenan Thompson Early life

Thompson was born on May 10, 1978, to Fletcher and Elizabeth Ann Thompson. He was raised alongside one younger sister and one older brother. Though he was born in Ohio, his family moved to Atlanta, Georgia when he was 9 months old. At the mere age of five, Thompson’s mother enrolled him in acting lessons.

This is how he became inclined toward performing arts. In his first performance as Toto in a church production of The Wiz, he was given no lines. He kept acting all through his youth, making appearances in plays at school like The Gingerbread Duck. He auditioned for The Youth Ensemble of Atlanta, a theater company. Growing up, he was a fan of The Price Is Right, calling it “my first love” and “very joyful viewing,” which had an impact on his acting.

In one of his earliest positions, Thompson covered infotainment for CNN’s “Real News for Kids.” He later went on to play characters like Principal Pimpell, Miss Piddlin, and Superdude for the first five seasons of All That’s initial run. In part, while still working on All That, he played Kenan Rockmore on Nickelodeon’s Kenan & Kel from 1996 to 2000. He started shooting D2: The Mighty Ducks while still a student at Tri-Cities High School, an East Point, Georgia, Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School.

How Long Has Kenan Thompson Been On Snl

Each celebrity appeared on the SNL show for a sizable period, but none of them even came close to Kenan Thompson’s record-breaking total. The comedian is still going from strength to strength as one of the series’ bright spots. Over the course of his 19-season career, Kenan Thompson has gone through a lot. He’s shared the stage with many other SNL cast members and collaborated with a slew of guest stars (including Samuel L. Jackson). In the recently finished Season 47, he consequently hit the milestone of 1,000 plus sketches.

In 2009, Thompson voiced Sue Sezno, a character who, as implied by her last name, always says no, in the Fox animated series Sit Down, Shut Up. After only four episodes, the series was canceled due to poor ratings and unfavorable reviews after its April 19, 2009, debut. In the Nike MVP “Most Valuable Puppets” commercials, which were created to be broadcast during the 2009 NBA Playoffs, Thompson provided the voice for the LeBron James puppet too. His guest appearance in “iParty with Victorious,” a fusion episode of the comedy shows iCarly and Victorious, on Nickelodeon in 2011 marked his return to the network.

Fandango, a movie ticketing website, announced in 2015 that Thompson would play their brand character, Miles Mouvay, in 18 videos, eight 30-second commercials, and a few parodies.

Quick Facts:

Name Kenan Thompson Born On May 10, 1978 Age 42 years Net Worth $14 Million Height 1.74 meters (5 Ft and 8 inches) Weight 90 kg

In September, Thompson and former All That co-star Kel Mitchell made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they recreated their well-known Good Burger characters, “Ed” and “Lester Oakes, Construction Worker.” Later, they faced off against one another in a November 2018 episode of the Nickelodeon game show Double Dare.

In between, he made an appearance in a myriad of roles as a comedy competition judge, executive producer, and many comedic roles. The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and the People’s Choice Awards were presented by Thompson in 2021.

Kenan Thompson Instagram

Kenan Thompson Wife

In December 2021, Thompson joined in the founding of the talent scouting organization and production company Artists for Artists. (AFA). Mike Tyson: The Undeniable Truth Part 2 is a collaborative project between Mike Tyson and his wife, Lakisha “Kiki” Spicer, and is a follow-up to the boxer’s 2013 Showtime special.

In March 2022, actors Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo will launch Twenty Two Entertainment, which AFA will fully fund. In June 2022, he served as the host of the NHL Awards. He can be seen as Ron, a Friend of the Kids in the Hall, in the third episode of the revival of The Kids in the Hall.

Kenan Thompson Age

Born in 1978, he currently is 42 years.

Kenan Thompson Height And Weight

His height is 1.74 meters (5 Ft and 8 inches) and weighs around 90 kg. His waist size is around 36 inches. He has strong biceps with an impressive diameter of 13.5 inches.

Kenan Thompson Daughter

Thompson and model Christina Evangeline tied the knot on November 11, 2011. They have two beautiful daughters. Already parent to a baby girl Georgia Marie Thompson, they welcomed their second daughter in 2018.

The two are still co-parenting their two daughters despite having been apart for more than a year, according to a report from April 7, 2022. Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline were married for over a dozen years before announcing their divorce in 2022.

Kenan Thompson Net worth

Kenan Thompson has an estimated net worth of $14 Million. He had amassed this net worth through his earnings from films and shows, sitcoms, and sponsorships. Speaking of his well-known SNL program, “Saturday Night Live,” he used to earn $147K, but now he earns about $400K from it. After joining SNG sketch comedy, he began charging $7000 per episode. Kenan Thompson is now paid between $25,000 and $30,000 per episode after working there for such a long time and throughout this year.

He has earned more than $4 million to date just from that one show. His annual salary is between $500k and $600k if we consider the amount he makes from each series.

