Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo And Elizabeth Yu At The Tony Awards!

Gaten Matarazzo Both Gaten Matarazzo and Elizabeth Yu, were at the Tony Awards ceremony in New York City on Sunday. The Tony Awards hosted the ceremony. It appeared as though they were having a wonderful time in every respect.

The young actor from the show Stranger Things, who is only 19 years old, looked sharp in a jacket and slacks of a dark brown color.

Gaten Matarazzo‘s button-down shirt, bow tie, and loafers were all black, and his jacket had a sleek black hem to compliment the rest of his ensemble. He had a small afro on his head, consisting of brown hair curled into ringlets, and he was grinning broadly as he put his arm around his girlfriend’s waist.

Yu, only 19 years old, wore a pink dress with a low cut that went all the way down to her calf and showed off her nicely bronzed legs and hips. The dress started at the hip and went down to the calf. Her hair, bleached white, fell in waves that reached down to her chest, beginning at her sideburns and ending there.

Her left hand was embellished with two blue rings, and she wore a bright pink lipstick on her lips. The hue of her lipstick was a vibrant hot pink.

Even though he is most recognized for his role as Dustin Henderson in the series Stranger Things, which airs on Netflix, Matt Matarazzo has appeared in several musicals on Broadway.

It was Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and Les Misérables that he appeared in, playing Benjamin and Gavroche, respectively.

Ariana DeBose served as the event’s host and presided over the 75th annual edition of the celebration hosted at Radio City Music Hall.

Other highly praised musicals that have been considered for award nominations include “Six,” “MJ: The Musical,” and “Company,” in addition to revivals of “The Music Man” and “Company.”

Some famous quotes that Mike and EI said in Stranger Things include,

Mike: “You know what I think of you. You’re the most incredible person in the world. And you can’t let these mouth breathers ruin you. Ruin us. I mean, they’re nobodies. They’re nobodies. And you’re a superhero.” To which Eleven said, “Not anymore”.

As we all know, this is not the final season of Stranger Things. Hence, more amazing thriller episodes would take place. Though there is no surety that the Duffer brothers will be this crazy in the next season as well. But currently, fans are quite enjoying the show with Gaten Matarazzo in season 4.

A Strange Loop is currently in the first place as the leading contender because it received 11 nominations, the most of any other film. The first transgender performer to be considered for a Tony Award is L. Morgan Lee. The Tony Awards ceremony for this year took place on June 10th. The Tony Awards will begin their live broadcast on CBS at 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

