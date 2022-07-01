Lori Harvey Wears Burberry Bikini After Split From Michael B. Jordan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After her breakup with Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey wears a Burberry bikini and matching leggings.

Lori Harvey is killing it with her new look after her breakup. This time, the 25-year-old model wore a two-piece Burberry set with a triangle bikini top and leggings to show off her toned abs. Lori is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, who is 65 years old.

On June 30, she posted a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram because she works with a high-end fashion brand. The matching set was made of white fabric printed with a fun geometric pattern in black and light brown. Lori wrote with the steamy picture, “Summertime is fine in my @burberry.”

This is not the first time Lori has spoken up for the British fashion house. She recently broke up with Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan after dating him for more than a year. On April 27, she posted a slideshow of photos and a video of herself wearing an all-black Burberry outfit. The sexy outfit was made up of a cropped bustier top with a scoop neck and a pointed hem that made her waist look smaller, as well as wide-leg pants. She wore black heels and Burberry’s Small Quilted Lambskin Lola bag, which costs just over $2,000, to go with the outfit.

Lori Harvey isn’t the first to go all out with her post-breakup style. On June 27, she posted a picture of herself wearing a sultry, see-through dress that showed off her fit body. She wore it for what looked like a quick trip with her girlfriends to Las Vegas since she wrote in the caption that she was only there for 12 hours.

The trip to Las Vegas happened less than a week after Michael deleted Lori from all of his social media accounts, which seemed to prove that there was no chance of them getting back together. Michael and Lori’s friends were surprised that they broke up because they seemed to be so in love. “When Lori and Michael’s friends heard that they had broken up, they were shocked. They thought they were the perfect match, and they can’t believe they’ve decided to split up,” they said. “It’s really sad because everyone thought they were so cute together and seemed so in love.” The source even said, “It wouldn’t be surprising if they got back together,” but that doesn’t seem to be happening.