According to many reports, the Creed actor, 35, and model, 25, have called it quits after more than a year of dating. According to People, a source close to the pair stated, that Michael and Lori are both upset, but they still love each other.

Lori Harvey’s Dating History

According to a source, Michael grew up a lot throughout his courtship and was ready to commit for the long term. He lets down his shield with her, commencing up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time, and provides the source. They had super instances collectively and took out the nice in every other. Michael and Lori’s representatives have been contacted for comment by E! News.

On an April episode of E!’s Down Inside the DMs, Steve Harvey, who’s married to Lori’s mother Marjorie, defined Michael as a pleasing guy and very respectful. He additionally shared that he had changed to rooting for the couple.

Relationships are difficult, especially when they are young, said a TV personality. He said that because they’re in a Hollywood-style court, he is cheering for them. In November 2020, Michael and Lori began dating. After months of romance, especially following a trip to Lori’s fatherland for Thanksgiving and a journey to Salt Lake City, the pair became Instagram professionals in January 2021.

Lori honored Michael’s 34th birthday the following month by posting another tribute to nugget, one of her many pet nicknames for the actor, on Instagram. She said that she adores him because these days have been at least half as special as you. Thank you, baby said Michael in return. He said he has feelings for her as well.

Lori also referred to Michael as her nice friend, favorite headache, and, of course, sexiest guy alive, a reference to his 2020 People magazine title. Later that month, Michael and Lori’s relationship made news once more when it was announced that the actor had leased out an entire aquarium for Valentine’s Day, replete with a catered meal from Nobu for the couple in all of its tunnels.

Their relationship became more intense as the weather became hotter. While the couple frequently shared photos of one other on social media, they kept the particulars of their relationship hidden. Then, in November 2021, the pair took to their Instagram profiles to commemorate their one-year anniversary collectively. Michael published a picture of Lori kissing him on the cheek, writing Happy Anniversary.

He then shared a second picture of Lori resting her head on his shoulder, adding, it’s been a crazy year. On her Instagram Story, Lori published photos of what seemed to be the couple out to dinner collectively for their unique day.

In E!’s Daily Pop, Michael explained how his relationship supplied the inspiration for his position in the movie A Journal for Jordan. He explained that he wants to enjoy love in a relationship in a way that he could pull from. And now, wherein he is at a time in his life wherein he even has that, it felt like the appropriate time to dive into this project. Most recently, Michael published a picture of Lori on Instagram in February and captioned that he loves her.

