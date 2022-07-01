0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Her ‘Progress’ in Body Positive with Thong Bikini Pic! Kristin Cavallari showed off her weight gain in a butt-baring bikini shot she shared on social media.

‘Very Cavallari’ star Kristin Cavallari has been mulling over whether or not to upload a picture of herself on a balcony in a black thong swimming suit for the past several days.

As she put it, she’s “very happy with the progress” she’s made by bulking up and gaining some healthy weight, saying she has “gone a long way from a few years ago.”

Her prior weight reduction had been due to “purely stress,” not “an eating disorder,” she soon stressed, despite the accusations.

Additionally, she proclaimed, “I work out incredibly hard and am committed to a healthy lifestyle, and just because I’m a mother does’ equate to the fact that I can’t be proud of my body and feel happy in my skin.”

When she was asked about the other two images, she said she “didn’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos” and included them as an attachment.

“Laguna Beach” alum and mother of three Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6, recently spoke about how much better she feels about herself.

According to her admission, she has no intention of slimming down. Her only reference point is “how my clothing fit me,” as she never weighs herself.

It’s been a while since I’ve weighed myself, but I’ve gained a lot of weight in a positive way,” she said, revealing that her “wake-up call” came when she realized “how tiny I was.”

After divorcing Culter in 2020, the reality star has been “having fun again,” as she puts it.

“Before my divorce, the one aspect of my life that truly suffered was my social life and my friendships because I was so maxed out with family and work,” she said.

Kristin Cavallari said that it’s been “great to kind of find me again and have some time to put me first” in “a lot of ways.”

Even though Cavallari and Cutler’s divorce is not officially finalized yet, it appears like they are still working out the details of their financial settlement.

According to the stunning brunette, being a mother shouldn’t keep her from feeling “comfortable in her skin” or being proud of her physique.

Even though I have two young children, I believe that being a mother should not preclude me from having confidence in my appearance and feeling good about myself. She ended the caption with, “So, here ya go.”

In response to the photo, her 4.4 million followers gushed, ‘Girl you are beautiful and STRONG’ while another wrote, ‘You look lovely and are a wonderful mom!’

Further, Kristin explained that she gained weight in a healthy way over the past three years. It was also recently brought up that she was “shocked” to see how slim she appeared in earlier images.

She said, ‘I didn’t recognize it at the time,’ how tiny she was. As such, gaining weight is something that makes me pleased.

The Hills alum, who has three children with ex-husband Jay Cutler, has previously stated that pregnancy has affected her perspective on body image and eating.

