A former intern at the White House, Monica Lewinsky is an American activist, television personality, fashion icon, and entrepreneur. President Bill Clinton acknowledges having an affair with Monica when she worked at the White House in 1995 and 1996. Lewinsky became an international celebrity as a part of the media exposure of the political controversy. She developed a range of purses under her name, served as an advertising representative for a nutrition plan, and worked as a television presenter.

Later, Lewinsky stepped away from the public eye to study psychology in London for her master’s degree. She reappeared in public in 2014 as a social crusader speaking out against cyberbullying. 41 million USD is the predicted net worth of Monica . Monica Lewinsky made millions of dollars by providing paid interviews to media outlets, selling books, and engaging in other investment activities. Her net worth has increased by 65 percent in the last decade.

Know More About Monica Lewinsky And Her Career

Lewinsky was raised in a wealthy family in Southern California, in the Westside Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, and then in Beverly Hills. She was born on the 23rd day of July 1973 in San Francisco, California. Bernard Lewinsky, an oncologist, is her father.

Marcia Kay Vilensky, her mother, is a novelist who goes by the nom de plume Marcia Lewis. Sinai Akiba Academy, a school, linked with the Sinai Temple, was where Lewinsky went to school. She received her elementary schooling at the John Thomas Dye School in Bel-Air. Lewinsky spent three years at Beverly Hills High School before moving to Pacific High School, where she graduated in 1991.

After completing her education at Lewis and Clark College, she got the opportunity to work in the office of the White House. Lewinsky acquired an unpaid summer job in Leon Panetta’s office at the White House thanks to helping from a familiar friend. Lewinsky had relocated to Washington, D.C., and was appointed in 1995. In 1995, she handled Legislative Affairs in the Office of the White House. In 1996, she was transferred to Pentagon, where she worked as an assistant to Chief Pentagon Spokesman- Kenneth Bacon.

In 1998 after the news of Clinton-Lewinski surfaced the media, Monica Lewinsky went underground, hiding from public view. After surviving the intense media attention, she decided to begin a career in fashion. She started a company in 1999 named “The Real Monica, Inc.” which dealt with the production of a line of handbags bearing her name.

Lewinsky began appearing in television ads for the diet business Jenny Craig, Inc. in early 2000. Lewinsky received a $1 million sponsorship agreement that required that she shed at least 40 pounds in six months. Lewinsky went to New York City at the beginning of 2000 and settled in the West Village.

She quickly rose to prominence in the Manhattan social scene as an A-list visitor. She featured on MTV‘s The Tom Green Show in February 2000, in an episode where the presenter escorted her to his folks’ house in Ottawa to look for materials for her new handbag enterprise. Later that year, on Channel 5 in the United Kingdom, Lewinsky served as a journalist for the show Monica’s Postcards.

In May 2014, Lewinsky published an article titled “Shame and Survival” in Vanity Fair magazine, in which she recounted her existence and the controversy. Lewinsky was interviewed for a three-part National Geographic Channel television series titled The 90s: The Last Great Decade in July 2014. The series examined numerous events from the 1990s, including the controversy that catapulted Monica Lewinsky into the public limelight. This was Lewinsky’s first interview in over a decade.

She is now ready for the October premiere of “15 Minutes of Shame”, a short movie about her life that will show on HBO Max. She has also been extremely busy developing “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” a new F.X. series on the scandalous 1990s romance between President Bill Clinton and his 22-year-old staffer Monica.

The Whitehouse Scandal

When Monica Lewinsky was transferred to the Pentagon in April 1996, she was introduced by a coworker, Linda Tripp, who covertly taped phone conversations concerning her romance with Clinton. When independent counsel Kenneth Starr began looking into Clinton and his wife’s financial connections with the Whitewater home development organization in Arkansas in January 1998, Tripp gave him access to the tapes.

Starr was given authority to broaden the scope of his inquiry. He cited the Tripp recordings as proof that Clinton had lied when she denied having a connection with Lewinsky while testifying. Lewinsky denied the affair in an affidavit, but in July 1998, she accepted amnesty in return for complete transparency and appeared before a courthouse. All of this later led to the Impeachment of Clinton. America was taken over by political turmoil.

Is Monica Lewinsky Married?

Her public life was primarily characterized by one of the most scandalous partnerships in American history. She’s already known for the controversial affair with Bill Clinton, the former U.S. President. Later, she supposedly began a five-year romance with Andy Bleiler, her married former high school theater teacher, in 1992.

She attended Portland, Oregon’s Lewis & Clark College in 1993 and eventually earned a psychology bachelor’s degree in 1995. She’s currently not married but is having an active dating life. According to the New York Times reports, Monica had dreams of having a family. She aspires to live a life where she has an ideal job, a loving husband, and children.

Monica Owned Automobiles

It is estimated that her annual income is 6 million USD. Her net worth is 4.1 million USD. Monica just acquired a brand-new Porsche 911 that cost 280,000 USD. Additionally, Monica owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost valued at over 950,000 USD.

The list includes the costs of a few other vehicles owned by Monica. Furthermore, Monica Lewinsky resides in Sacramento, California, in a 13,000-square-foot lavish mansion. Monica acquired this home for 8 million USD.