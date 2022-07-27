0 SHARES Share Tweet

After 12 years of marriage, Mackenzie McKee and her husband Josh are separating. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old television personality announced their breakup in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Mackenzie & Josh McKee Announces Their Split Up!

Aside from two images of the couple, she wrote: “With all the messages I’m receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what is going on from me alone.” “There are some things that work, and there are others that don’t, no matter how hard you try. On the subject of Josh and I split up, my silence has finally come to an end.”I will always respect him as the father of my children, but it’s time for me to find my happiness,” she said.

As McKee put it: ‘Things work and things don’t work out no matter how hard you fight,’. I’ve decided to speak out about Josh and I’ve decided to call it quits. The father of my children will always hold a special place in my heart, but it’s time for me to find my own happiness.’

According to a statement she gave to Celebuzz, the Oklahoma native said she was “coming from a very deep, raw and vulnerable part” of her heart during the breakup.

Mackenzie reflected, ‘Our entire life was a stage play.’ A new chapter in my life begins today, and with it, a new me. Things that used to bring me to tears are now a piece of cake for me.’

McKee expressed her gratitude to Josh for the past 12 years and the lessons he taught her, and she wished him and his future ‘nothing but peace and happiness.’

Mackenize Announced Their Split Through Instagram

Instagram confirmed Mackenize’s single status on July 26, as well. As she wrote, “I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done,” she accompanied two pictures of herself and Josh. He will always be my children’s dad, but now I need to find my own happiness.”

Following her appearances on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie first came to the attention of the general public in 2011. Teen Mom aired some of the difficulties in her marriage to Josh over the course of more than a decade, including a cheating scandal.

Eagle-eyed fans recently picked up on two clues from Mackenzie, which led them to believe that her marriage was over for good. For starters, on the 20th of July, she tweeted three photos of herself having a good time with friends with the caption, “27 and living life for the first time.” In the following three days, she expressed her displeasure with dating. It’s a wacky world out there, you guys… these men playing.” I’ve been out of the game for far too long,” she wrote in a tweet.

On July 24, she used TikTok to create a viral video of a group of girls excitedly reacting to the news. She wrote “I finally walked away” over the footage in Mackenzie’s part of the video.

Josh also seemed to be hinting at a breakup, but he was more subtle about it. “The pain is worth the growth!!!” he wrote in the caption of the mirror selfie he posted on July 22. The picture didn’t show his wedding band. However, some fans took to the comment section to question whether or not the caption was about his fitness progress.

MUST CHECK: Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes To JoJo Siwa For The Red Carpet Interaction

Gannon, 10, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 5, are Mackenzie and Josh’s three children. Josh’s Instagram bio still lists him as “husband,” and their posts appear in each other’s feeds as of this writing.