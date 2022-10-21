14 C
Oacoma
Friday, October 21, 2022
Top NewsLiz Truss Resigns After Six Weeks As UK Prime...
Top News

Liz Truss Resigns After Six Weeks As UK Prime Minister 

Rachel Olivia
By Rachel Olivia

-

3
0

Liz Truss has resigned in the midst of a political crisis. Her 45-day term was the shortest in British history.
Liz Truss said Thursday that she will step down as British prime minister.

She was in office for only six weeks, but her economic plan has rattled financial markets, driven up the cost of living for voters and angered many people in her own party.

The Conservative Party will elect a new leader by Oct. 28. It has a large majority in Parliament and does not have to call new elections for another two years.

Liz Truss Resigns After Six Weeks As UK Prime Minister

In that race, former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is likely to run against Penny Mordaunt. But former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who lost power in July when all his ministers resigned at once, could also run again.

Truss said outside the door of her office at 10 Downing Street that she knew she had lost the support of her party and would resign next week. That would make her the prime minister with the shortest term in British history.

Liz Truss

Therefore, Truss informed the king, “I have spoken to His Majesty the King to inform him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party” Truss was supported only by her husband, in the absence of her aides and loyal ministers.

Liz Truss became Britain’s fourth prime minister in six years when Conservative Party members elected him to lead the party in September, not the general public. Only about a third of the party’s MPs supported him.

She had promised tax cuts financed by borrowing, less government regulation, and a sharp shift to the right on cultural and social issues.

She took office on Sept. 6, but last week she was forced to fire her finance minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, and abandon almost all of her economic plans because her plans for large tax cuts that would not be paid for caused the pound and British bonds to crash. Both she and the Conservative Party have lost a lot of support.

Must Read:

Elon Musk May Gut 75% Of Twitter Workforce

Halloween Ends Petition Demands Entire Movie Be Reshot

On Wednesday, she lost the second of the four most senior ministers in the government. When she tried to defend her record in Parliament, she was laughed at, and her lawmakers openly argued over policy, adding to the chaos in Westminster.

Now the new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, is hurriedly trying to find tens of billions of pounds in spending cuts to reassure investors and restore Britain’s reputation as a good financial manager.

With the economy in recession and inflation at its highest level in 40 years, a great many Britons are struggling to make ends meet.

Hunt, who has said he will not run for head of government, will present a new budget on Oct. 31.

Read More:

NBA YoungBoy Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Personal Life!

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested Again For Felony Residential Burglary 

Previous articleJennifer Lawrence Is A Blonde Bombshell In Tiny Dress As She Films New R-rated Comedy
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Top News

Jennifer Lawrence Is A Blonde Bombshell In Tiny Dress As She Films New R-rated Comedy

On Thursday, Jennifer Lawrence walked onto the set of the comedy "No Hard Feelings" in Long Island, New York....
Net Worth

NBA YoungBoy Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Personal Life!

NBA YoungBoy is the stage name of American rapper Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, who first gained widespread attention in 2016...
Top News

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested Again For Felony Residential Burglary 

Andy Dick is known for his cheeky and uncouth sense of humor. He has starred in movies like "Zoolander"...
Top News

Elon Musk May Gut 75% Of Twitter Workforce

Elon Musk has told potential investors on Twitter that he wants to lay off about 75% of the social...
Entertainment

Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer For Issue #1 Is Out!

Here is where a radical dark interpretation of Spider-Man starts! How do reality and fantasy differ from one another?...
Top News

Halloween Ends Petition Demands Entire Movie Be Reshot

A new petition demands that David Gordon Green's "Halloween Ends" be reshot from start to finish because fans didn't...

Must read

Top News

Robert Gordon, Rockabilly-Revivalist Singer, Dies At 75

Robert Gordon died Tuesday at the age of 75....
Top News

Who Was Mikaben? How Did Singer Mikaben Died?

Michael Benjamin, better known by his stage name Mikaben,...
Top News

Calif. Teen Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said of Kiely Rodni's...
Top News

Dutch Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crash In Portugal Race 

Dutch racing driver Victor Steeman died at the age...
Top News

Calif. Woman Jolissa Fuentes Found 2 Months After Going Missing

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Jolissa...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Top News

Jennifer Lawrence Is A Blonde Bombshell In Tiny Dress As She Films New R-rated Comedy

On Thursday, Jennifer Lawrence walked onto the set of...
Tyler James -
Top News

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested Again For Felony Residential Burglary 

Andy Dick is known for his cheeky and uncouth...
Rachel Olivia -
Top News

Elon Musk May Gut 75% Of Twitter Workforce

Elon Musk has told potential investors on Twitter that...
Tyler James -
Top News

Halloween Ends Petition Demands Entire Movie Be Reshot

A new petition demands that David Gordon Green's "Halloween...
Rachel Olivia -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Tristen Nash, Son Of WWE Legend Kevin Nash Died At 26

Top News 0
Tristen Nash, who was 26 years old, has died....

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested Again For Felony Residential Burglary 

Top News 0
Andy Dick is known for his cheeky and uncouth...

Jennifer Lawrence Is A Blonde Bombshell In Tiny Dress As She Films New R-rated Comedy

Top News 0
On Thursday, Jennifer Lawrence walked onto the set of...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun