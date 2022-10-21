A new petition demands that David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends” be reshot from start to finish because fans didn’t like it very much.

After “Halloween Ends” received bad reviews, a new petition demands that the entire film be reshot. Michael Myers first appeared in the 1978 film Halloween, directed by John Carpenter. Myers is back in David Gordon Green’s reboot trilogy, which began with 2018’s Halloween.

Halloween Ends Petition Demands Entire Movie Be Reshot

Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, is back in the reboot. She once again faces off against the killer who will not be stopped. Last year’s film, Halloween Kills, received mixed reviews but made for an emotional and action-packed final showdown between Laurie and Michael. Halloween Ends, which has just been released, brings Laurie’s story to a close.

In Halloween Ends, which takes place 4 years after the events of Halloween Kills, Laurie writes a book about her life to help her overcome the trauma she experienced. The story of the film mainly revolves around a new character named Corey (Rohan Campbell), who has a special connection to Myers.

Halloween Ends is mainly about Corey becoming evil, but there is also a final fight between Laurie and Michael, which has already been hinted at in the trailers. Laurie, with the help of her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), manages to finally kill Michael. She gives the villain a final end by putting his body into a large industrial shredding machine.

Now a new petition on Change.org is calling for the entire movie Halloween Ends to be reshot. A user named Dj Jones started the petition.

The way the movie treats Michael Myers was the main reason Jones didn’t like the movie. At the time of writing, more than 5,600 people had already signed the petition. Read below to find out why Jones is so passionate about the petition:

Thematically, “Halloween Ends” has some interesting ideas, but many people feel that the film misses the mark on what makes Halloween movies fun.

Putting the focus of the story on a new character has always been a controversial decision, but the fact that Halloween Ends was marketed as the end of Laurie Strode’s epic battle with Michael makes the decision even more confusing.

Although Michael’s weak state after the beating he took in Halloween Kills makes sense, many people seem to think that this takes away from a film that should have shown Michael at his most dangerous.

Halloween Ends takes a lot of risks in telling its story, but a lot of people don’t like all of them. This was probably made worse by the way the film was marketed. No matter how many people sign the fan petition, it is very unlikely that it will be successful.

However, the Halloween series will be remade in a few years. Even though most people seem to think Halloween Ends is disappointing, the petition is part of a larger trend in recent years of fans banding together to demand changes to previously released media. This trend is likely to grow in the coming years.

