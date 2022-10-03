NBA YoungBoy Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Personal Life!

NBA YoungBoy is the stage name of American rapper Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, who first gained widespread attention in 2016 as a rising star of his generation.

Gaulden, a prodigy in many ways, began rapping and recording at a young age. At the tender age of 16, he released his first album in 2015, drawing inspiration from local musicians.

After that, he released the Mind of a Menace trilogy. At a time in his life when everything was good, he was arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, and his rapidly ascending career took a steep plunge.

However, Never Broke Again YoungBoy did not take things slowly and dove headfirst into his music career. The publication of his successful singles while behind bars ultimately decided the fate of his promising career.

His meteoric success was thanks to the release of Win or Lose. Untouchables, No Smoke, and Outside Today are just a few of his later successes that reached different spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

Full Name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Profession Rapper Sources Of Income Music Residence Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Date Of Birth 20 October 1999 Age 22 years Gender Male Nationality American Education Scotlandville Magnet High School Children 10 Girlfriends/Spouse Young Lyric (2019),

Iyanna Mayweather (2018),

Kaylyn Marie Long (2018 – 2019),

Bhad Bhabie (2017),

Jania Jackson (2017 – 2019),

Jania Bania (2017 – 2019)

Malu Trevejo (2017),

Starr Dejanee (2015)

Nisha (2014) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About NBA YoungBoy

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden is his given name.

The astrological sign of NBA YoungBoy is Libra

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is the home of NBA YoungBoy.

While only 14 years old, NBA YoungBoy began using a microphone to record his original music.

NBA YoungBoy’s grandma on his mother’s side took care of him as a child. Sherhonda Gaulden is the name of her mother.

On February 25, 2018, before his performance at The NightClub in Tallahassee, YoungBoy was again arrested.

The father of NBA YoungBoy was given a life sentence plus 55 years.

In Texas, in December 2016, NBA YoungBoy was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

For the ninth time, NBA YoungBoy was worth $1.5 million in 2018.

Additionally topping the Billboard 200 in 2020 was NBA Youngboy’s 38 Baby 2 album.

Blue and black are NBA Youngboy’s go-to hues.

To be more clear, Jennifer Lawrence is an NBA Youngboy’s idol.

Kayden, Kamron, Taylin, and Kamiri are NBA Youngboy’s offspring.

All NBA rookies have dark brown eyes.

NBA YoungBoy Source Of Income

Sales of albums and subscriptions to streaming services have been a significant source of revenue for NBA Youngblood. He topped the 2019 YouTube Music Artists list, which included Drake, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish, as the most famous musician on YouTube.

NBA YoungBoy Net Worth

NBA American rapper, singer, and songwriter YoungBoy has an estimated net worth of around $7.5 million. After releasing six solo mixtapes, he became widely known for two consecutive years.

Several rappers’ singles and albums have been certified as platinum or gold. Indeed, he has become a central figure in the world of hip-hop.

NBA YoungBoy Car Collection

NBA is the owner of the following cars:

$330,000 for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The Mercedes-Maybach S650 may be yours for $210,000.

$195,000 for a Mclaren 570S

It costs $60,000 for a Dodge Challenger SRT.

The C7 Z06 Chevrolet Corvette, $85,000

Bentley Continental GT: $200,000

Quotes By NBA YoungBoy

NBA’s famous quote includes, “I wanted to be a rapper but couldn’t get into the zone. I didn’t even own something to wear in that. It made me feel stupid, and I wondered, “What the fuck am I doing here?”

NBA YoungBoy Early Life

Born on October 20, 1999, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden is the youngest of two sons. A total of three scars were left on his forehead from the brace.

It was after Gaulden was born that his father received a 55-year sentence. Thus, his grandma on his mother’s side became his primary caregiver and raised him.

NBA YoungBoy Rise To Stardom

NBA YoungBoy, a brilliant American rapper, has been making music since he was just 14 years old. He debuted as NBA YoungBoy with the 2014 mixtape Life Before Fame. Several mixtapes followed, such as Mind of a Menace 2, Mind of a Menace 3, and others.

In 2016, NBA YoungBoy shot to fame thanks to his viral mixtape 38 Baby, which quickly amassed millions of views on YouTube. Then he engaged in a song-for-song rap fight with fellow Baton Rouge rapper Scotty Cain. The song’s death-inducing lyrics made a big splash.

NBA YoungBoy’s personal life hit rock bottom when he was jailed in Austin, Texas, for first-degree murder just as his music career was taking off. In prison, YoungBoy recorded several successful singles like “Win or Lose,” “Don’t Matter,” and “Too Much.” The success of Win or Lose propelled YoungBoy to prominence.

For YoungBoy, his time behind bars ended in May of 2017. His next week’s single, “Untouchable,” became an instant smash. The highest position that the song reached on the Billboard Hot 100 was #95. His music video for the tune 41 soon followed. NBA YoungBoy’s mixtape AI YoungBoy dropped in August of 2017 and peaked at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 200. A track from No Smoke reached #61 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier this year, YoungBoy’s career skyrocketed after his tune Outside Today peaked at number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100. NBA In April of 2018, YoungBoy unveiled his first full-length studio album, titled Until Death Call My Name. AI YoungBoy 2, his 2019 mixtape, went straight to the top of the U.S. Billboard 200. His next mixtape, 2020’s Still Flexin’, Still Steppin’, arrived at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200. Top, his second studio album, came out the same year.

Sincerely, Kentrell was his third studio album released in 2021 while still behind bars. After serving his time, he was freed from prison in October 2021, and on January 21, 2022, he dropped his mixtape Colors.

NBA YoungBoy Personal Life

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden was born in Louisiana’s Baton Rouge on October 20, 1999. YoungBoy is of Afro-Latin descent. Having broken his neck as a young child, Gaulden had to wear a makeshift neck brace for a while. A total of three scars were left on his forehead from the mount.

It was after Gaulden was born that his father received a 55-year sentence. Thus, his grandma on his mother’s side became his primary caregiver and raised him. After finishing ninth grade, Gaulden decided to focus on his music career instead of school.

Before he entered into the music industry, he was known as NBA YoungBoy or YoungBoy Never Broke Again. After being caught for robbery while in Tallulah, Louisiana, where he was focusing on his music career, YoungBoy was transferred to a correctional camp.

He first wrote lyrics for Tallulah. Since his grandma had recently passed away, NBA YoungBoy moved in with his pal 3Three after his release.

To afford recording studio time, the two got involved in illegal operations. Afterward, YoungBoy took the initiative to pursue a profession in the music industry. Before his show at Tallahassee’s The Moon nightclub in February 2018, police pulled YoungBoy over allegations of assault, weapons offenses, and kidnapping.

According to rumors, NBA YoungBoy has seven children with six different women. The names Kayden, Kacey, Kamiri, and Taylin all belong to his offspring. It was reported in April of 2021 that NBA YoungBoy is father to eight children.

NBA YoungBoy Arrested

Before a concert in Austin, Texas, in November 2016, U.S. Marshals arrested YoungBoy on charges that he had jumped out of a car and opened fire on a crowd of people on a roadway in South Baton Rouge. Multiple attempts to murder charges have been filed against him.

As of August 2017, he served time in prison for attempted first-degree murder in December 2016. “I don’t think they target, but if you got a name, they know who you are, you do something, they’re going to come for you,” YoungBoy said of the authorities’ decision to put him behind bars.

A judge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, sentenced YoungBoy to ten years in prison with three years suspended and three years of active probation for his role in a drive-by shooting on August 23, 2017.

He was wanted in Georgia on charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and firearms offenses.

Shortly after Gaulden’s arrest, security footage from the hotel where he was staying showed him physically abusing his then-girlfriend, Jania.

