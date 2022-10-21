Jennifer Lawrence Is A Blonde Bombshell In Tiny Dress As She Films New R-rated Comedy

On Thursday, Jennifer Lawrence walked onto the set of the comedy “No Hard Feelings” in Long Island, New York. She looked better than ever.

The 32-year-old “Hunger Games” star wore a hot pink minidress that showed off her large bust and slim figure while shooting with her 20-year-old co-star.

Jennifer Maroney and Cooke Maroney’s first child was born in February.

Jennifer Lawrence Is A Blonde Bombshell In Tiny Dress

The blonde bombshell was tanned and strutted around in a pair of sky-high silver heels.

Her long golden hair fell in loose curls across her chest.

The Oscar winner’s makeup gave her an ethereal glow, which she got from loads of peachy blush and dewy skin products.

Her pout shone with pink lip gloss and her lashes were mascaraed with black mascara.

Jennifer completed her sexy outfit with a pink choker with gemstones and a silver pendant necklace.

She stood out next to her co-star Andrew, who was casually dressed in a white T-shirt with a picture on it and pale yellow shorts.

The two actors were shooting a scene outside the North Shore Animal League in New York City that day.

Although Jennifer’s character was wearing high heels, her job was to pick up a mountain bike and throw it into the trunk of a turquoise van. During breaks in filming, the “Don’t Look Up” actress was seen smiling at the crew.

Not much was revealed about the plot of Jennifer’s comedy No Hard Feelings, but it was described as an age-rated “hard” comedy, which is a rarity these days as studios tend to shun comedies in favor of big-budget superhero movies.



In addition, age-rated comedies are not as popular as they used to be and are usually replaced by 13+ age-rated comedies, which are considered safer and attract a larger audience.

Vogue once called the film a “Harold and Maude-style comedy” based on a Craigslist ad in which a mother was looking for a date for her son before he left for college.

Must Read:

Elon Musk May Gut 75% Of Twitter Workforce

Tristen Nash, Son Of WWE Legend Kevin Nash Died At 26



The plot of No Hard Feelings is still a secret, but Jennifer’s co-stars have already been revealed.

She co-stars in the comedy with Matthew Broderick, Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney, formerly of Saturday Night Live, and Laura Benanti. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who has starred in Girls and The Bear, is also in the cast.

Jennifer is not only the main character in the project but also one of the people who made the film.

Filming on No Hard Feelings began in mid-September.

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence was born on August 15, 1990, in the United States. In 2015 and 2016, she was the highest-paid actress in the world.

To date, her films have grossed more than $6 billion worldwide. She was on Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2013 and on Forbes’ list of the 100 most famous people in the world from 2013 to 2016.

In her youth, Lawrence performed in church plays and school musicals. She came to the attention of a talent scout when she was 14 years old and vacationing with her family in New York City. She moved to Los Angeles and began acting, taking small roles on television.

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence was born on August 15, 1990, in Indian Hills, Kentucky. Her parents are Gary, who owns a construction company, and Karen (née Koch), who runs a summer camp.

Ben and Blaine are her older brothers. [Her mother taught her to be as “tough” as her brothers. When she was in preschool, she couldn’t play with other girls because she was “too rough” with them.

Read More:

NBA YoungBoy Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Personal Life!