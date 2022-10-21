14 C
Oacoma
Friday, October 21, 2022
Top NewsElon Musk May Gut 75% Of Twitter Workforce
Top News

Elon Musk May Gut 75% Of Twitter Workforce

Tyler James
By Tyler James

-

10
0

Elon Musk has told potential investors on Twitter that he wants to lay off about 75% of the social media site’s 7,500 employees.

According to a report, this would leave Twitter with only about 2,000 employees, which is not nearly enough to handle the flood of spam, hate, and false information on the platform.
According to WaPo, Twitter was already planning to lay off about 25% of its employees and close some of its major data centers before the billionaire Tesla founder came on the scene.

Elon Musk May Gut 75% Of Twitter Workforce

Musk isn’t prone to hyperbole, and his comments to potential investors aren’t necessarily indicative of the future as he approaches the Oct. 28 deadline to close the deal. But he has spoken publicly about cuts to Twitter without giving specifics.

Elon Musk

Such a large cut could be dangerous for the platform, which is already struggling to keep up with the amount of global content that needs to be moderated. The service of former U.S. President Donald Trump and anti-Semitic posts by rapper Kanye West have been at the center of recent news about Trump’s possible reinstatement.

Peiter Zatko, who revealed the matter, spoke of an organization that needs more money, not less.

Elon Musk said during a Tesla earnings conference call yesterday that he and his current investors are paying far too much for the company, but that he sees “huge potential” and value in a (leaner?) Twitter in the future.

It won’t take Musk too long to show what he has in mind. Talks are ongoing, and if he wants to avoid a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court, he needs to close the deal by next week. Yesterday, in one of the first positive comments about the purchase in many months, he said, “I’m excited about Twitter.”

Must Read:

Tristen Nash, Son Of WWE Legend Kevin Nash Died At 26

Daniel Moshi Cause Of Death-  How did Daniel Moshi Die?

Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April, but changed his mind in July. Twitter filed suit, and the two sides have been at odds since Oct. 17. After Musk made a new offer at the original price of $44 billion, or $54.20 per share, and a judge halted the proceedings to give the deal a second chance, things have improved a bit.

A judge in Delaware has given Musk a deadline of Oct. 28 to complete the purchase of Twitter. If he fails to do so, he will have to go to court, which could force the deal to close.

Twitter had sued Musk when he tried to get out of the deal earlier this year. The trial was supposed to take place this month, but Musk said two weeks ago that he is still willing to buy the company at the agreed-upon price. Musk will own and run Twitter as a private company if the deal goes through.

Twitter has long struggled to make money, and Musk has said he wants to completely transform the company to make it more profitable, but he hasn’t said much about how that will happen. Musk talked about layoffs at a town hall meeting with Twitter employees in June.

He said he saw no reason to keep underperforming employees on. The billionaire has also said he may launch a subscription service for premium content on the platform. He also reportedly told investors that Twitter will triple the number of users who see ads in his first three years as owner.

Read More:

Halloween Ends Petition Demands Entire Movie Be Reshot

Will The Silent Hill 2 Remake Be Announced Soon?

Previous articleDeadly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer For Issue #1 Is Out!
Next articleComedian Andy Dick Arrested Again For Felony Residential Burglary 
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

NBA YoungBoy Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Personal Life!

NBA YoungBoy is the stage name of American rapper Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, who first gained widespread attention in 2016...
Top News

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested Again For Felony Residential Burglary 

Andy Dick is known for his cheeky and uncouth sense of humor. He has starred in movies like "Zoolander"...
Entertainment

Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer For Issue #1 Is Out!

Here is where a radical dark interpretation of Spider-Man starts! How do reality and fantasy differ from one another?...
Top News

Halloween Ends Petition Demands Entire Movie Be Reshot

A new petition demands that David Gordon Green's "Halloween Ends" be reshot from start to finish because fans didn't...
Entertainment

Will The Silent Hill 2 Remake Be Announced Soon?

The importance of working with fans of the series was what Konami producer Motoi Okamoto considered most crucial when...
Top News

Tristen Nash, Son Of WWE Legend Kevin Nash Died At 26

Tristen Nash, who was 26 years old, has died. He was the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin...

Must read

Top News

Calif. Teen Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said of Kiely Rodni's...
Top News

Dutch Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crash In Portugal Race 

Dutch racing driver Victor Steeman died at the age...
Top News

Calif. Woman Jolissa Fuentes Found 2 Months After Going Missing

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Jolissa...
Top News

What Happened To Charles Manson? Net Worth, Movies, And More

Charles Milles Manson (born Maddox; died November 19, 2017)...
Top News

Actor Ray Buffer Accused Of Stealing $600 Worth Of Comic Books In San Diego!

A comic book store in San Diego claims there...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Top News

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested Again For Felony Residential Burglary 

Andy Dick is known for his cheeky and uncouth...
Rachel Olivia -
Top News

Halloween Ends Petition Demands Entire Movie Be Reshot

A new petition demands that David Gordon Green's "Halloween...
Rachel Olivia -
Top News

Tristen Nash, Son Of WWE Legend Kevin Nash Died At 26

Tristen Nash, who was 26 years old, has died....
Rachel Olivia -
Top News

Daniel Moshi Cause Of Death-  How did Daniel Moshi Die?

The father of Daniel Moshi says his family is...
Rachel Olivia -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Tristen Nash, Son Of WWE Legend Kevin Nash Died At 26

Top News 0
Tristen Nash, who was 26 years old, has died....

Will The Silent Hill 2 Remake Be Announced Soon?

Entertainment 0
The importance of working with fans of the series...

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested Again For Felony Residential Burglary 

Top News 0
Andy Dick is known for his cheeky and uncouth...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun