Little Olivia Pratt-Korbel 9, Shot Dead In Liverpool Home

Little Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed when a gunman shot into her home, hitting the nine-year-old in the chest Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was nine years old and described as “kind-hearted” and “a feisty little soul,” was shot in the chest by an unknown man who broke into her home in Liverpool last night. The principal of the school where Olivia Pratt-Korbel went to school and was killed in a shooting said she was “shocked and in disbelief” at her death.

Little Olivia Pratt-Korbel Was Killed When A Gunman Shot Into Her Home



Nine-year-old Olivia was shot in the chest by an unknown man who fired shots at her home in Liverpool last night.

The gunman was chasing a 35-year-old man who had broken into Olivia’s home when her mother heard a noise and went outside to see what was going on.

The man was taken to the hospital in an Audi as little Olivia and her mother, who was screaming for help, were left for dead.

Rebecca Wilkinson, the principal of Olivia’s school, St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School in Huyton, said she was “shocked and stunned.”

She said Olivia had been “kind-hearted” and “a little ray of sunshine” and “a lively little soul who was very, very popular with all her classmates.”

She said the school staff was “devastated” and that she “can’t imagine how the kids will feel when they come back to school and she’s gone.”

In a statement released earlier, she said Olivia Pratt-Korbel was “kind-hearted and would go out of her way to help others.”

“She loved being on stage and just performed in a school production of The Wizard of Oz,” she said.

“The staff and children at our school will miss Olivia greatly.”

In a statement released today, the Archdiocese of Liverpool said it was “shocked and saddened to hear this tragic news.”

“Olivia was a part of our school community, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, classmates, teachers, and local community,” a representative said.

At a news conference, Merseyside Police Chief Serena Kennedy said Olivia’s family is “absolutely devastated, heartbroken and inconsolable.”

She has urged the person who killed Olivia to turn himself in to the police.

The murder occurred on the 15th anniversary of the death of Rhys Jones, an 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed while crossing a pub parking lot in Liverpool in 2007.

A community center and Rhys Jones Foundation were established in Croxteth following Rhys’ death. A statement from the Rhys Jones Foundation said, “The Rhys Jones Foundation is devastated by the news that a nine-year-old girl was killed in a gun crime last night. Rhys died 15 years ago to this day.

“This city has been under a dark cloud again for the past week, and something needs to change,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the young girl who was abducted last night, and with all the families who have been affected by tragedies in the city over the past week.”

The Anthony Walker Foundation, a well-known group in the city, also took action after Olivia and Ashley Dale were shot in their Old Swan home over the weekend.

The foundation was formed after Anthony Walker was killed in Huyton in 2006 because of his race.

On Twitter, the foundation shared, “Saddened to see the violence that is unnecessary continue to happen in our city.”

“Ashley Dale was killed with a gun just two days ago.

“Sadly, the same thing happened to a nine-year-old girl this morning. We are very sorry for the families of these innocent people who died.”

A high-powered search is now underway for the shooter and others involved in the horrific incident.

According to police, the gunman shot two men before chasing one of them into Olivia’s home.

The second man appears to have escaped, and police are now asking him to come forward.

The person was walking with the 35-year-old man on Kingsheath Avenue, where the man was later shot.

Around 10 p.m., the gunman shot at the pair as they walked toward Finch Lane, but he managed to escape.

Chief Superintendent Kameen said, “I also want the other man who was on the street with the 35-year-old to turn himself in or tell us who he is.”

