Jason Momoa Is All Smiles With A Black-on-black Suit On The Red Carpet 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jason Momoa smiles in a black-on-black suit on the red carpet Jason Momoa was in high spirits on the red carpet just days before the start of the final season of his Apple TV-plus series See.

The 43-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere at the DGA Theater Complex on Tuesday night.

He was seen taking photos with his co-stars Hera Hilmar and Nesta Cooper, as well as the series’ executive producers Joe Strechay and Jonathan Tropper.

Jason Momoa Is All Smiles With A Black-on-black Suit

Momoa wore a black T-shirt under a charcoal suit and two necklaces around his neck. His trademark long hair fell over his shoulders. He wore a full beard and bracelets that peeked out from under his suit coat.

The actor completed his look with charcoal gray pants and black loafers that matched his shoes. He also carried a bottle of water and a small pink handbag.

When Apple TV Plus began streaming on November 1, 2019, See was one of the first shows to air.

The Steven Knight-produced series is set in a dystopian future where people have lost their ability to see.

When they have twins, their unique world is turned upside down… both of whom can see in some way.

Momoa plays Baba Voss, a brave warrior who is the leader of the Alkenny tribe. He marries Maghra (Hilmar), the mother of the twins who can now see and takes them in as his own children.

The third and final season takes place a year after Baba Voss has beaten his brother Edo (played by Dave Bautista) and left his family to live alone in the woods.

He returns to Paya to protect his family when a Trivant scientist develops a new type of sighted weapon that is very dangerous.

On the red carpet, Momoa also posed with Hera Hilmar, who plays his on-screen wife. Hilmar wore a unique black mini dress.

After the premiere on August 26, new episodes of the third and final season will air every Friday.

The actor returns to Apple TV Plus with a new series called Chief of War, in which he stars and co-creates with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. The series tells the epic and unique story of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from the perspective of the indigenous people who lived there.

Jason Moama Net Worth

American actor, model, director, writer, and producer Jason Momoa has a net worth of $25 million. Jason Momoa started as a model, and when he was 19 years old, he was discovered by several famous designers. In 1999, he started acting and played Jason Ioane in the television series “Baywatch Hawaii”. Before getting the job, he worked as a part-time employee in a surf store. In the early 2000s, he had several roles in the television series “North Shore” and the movie “Johnson Family Vacation.”

In 2005, Momoa got one of his most memorable early roles as Ronon Dex in the television series “Stargate Atlantis”. He appeared in this series until 2009. In the same year, he appeared in four episodes of “The Game.” In the 2011 remake of the 1980s classic “Conan the Barbarian,” he played the main villain.

Momoa got the chance to try out for the role of Khal Drogo in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” after showing he could play a warrior in that film. He performed the haka, a war dance made famous by the Maori, for his audition video. He got the role, and the hit series brought him a lot of attention. In 2012, his character was killed.

Read More:

Legendary Investor Julian Robertson Passed Away!