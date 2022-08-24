Julian Robertson Net Worth: Age, Bio, Early Life, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Julian Hart Robertson, Jr. was born on June 25, 1932, in Salisbury, North Carolina, USA. he was 90 years old. He is a retired hedge fund manager and investor who is now a philanthropist.

He is best known for starting the investment firm Tiger Management Corp. His company was one of the first ones to manage hedge funds, and all of his work has helped him get to where he is today in terms of wealth.

Robertson closed Tiger in 2000. Since then, he has helped younger hedge fund managers and worked on philanthropic projects that support higher education and medical research.

Robertson was often called the “Father of Hedge Funds” and the “Wizard of Wall Street” in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Julian Robertson was an American who ran a hedge fund. When he died in August 2022, he was worth $4.4 billion. Julian made his money by starting an investment company called Tiger Management Corp. Julian Robertson died at the age of 90 on August 23, 2022.

Tiger Management

Robertson started Tiger Management in 1980. It was one of the first hedge funds on Wall Street. He started out with $8 million in start-up money. By 1998, Tiger Management was in charge of assets worth more than $22 billion.

During this time, Tiger earned an average of 32% each year. Tiger lost a lot of money quickly and in large amounts because it chose the wrong stocks and didn’t see the trend in technology stocks. The fund ended in the year 2000.

In 1993, Julian was paid a total of $300 million. After 10 years, he thought that he was worth $400 million. He was worth more than $4 billion a decade later.

Julian Hart Robertson Jr. was born in Salisbury, North Carolina, on June 25, 1932. He moved to New York after graduating from the University of North Carolina and started working as a stockbroker for Kidder, Peabody & Co.

After two years in the Navy, Robertson became a retail broker at the New York office of Kidder, Peabody, & Co. in 1957. He worked his way up through the company until he was in charge of Webster Securities, the firm’s asset management division. In 1979, Robertson took a year off from Kidder, Peabody, & Co. to spend in New Zealand.

Julian Robertson married Josephine Tucker Robertson, as far as we can tell. Julian Robertson is not with anyone as of May 2022.

Josephine Tucker Robertson, who went by the name Josie, was married to Julian Robertson. They got married in 1972. After 38 years of marriage, Josephine left Julian because she had cancer and couldn’t deal with it anymore.

Julian Robertson got the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy for his good works. Julian Robertson was put into the Hedge Fund Manager Hall of Fame by Institutional Investors Alpha.

