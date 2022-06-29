0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lionel Messi, the Argentine professional footballer, is now all in a vacation mood!

Messi was spotted in Spain, this Tuesday with his family and friends having a blast on vacation. The climate in Ibiza, Spain, seemed to be hot and sunny. The soccer superstar, 35, was enjoying soaking up in the sun, and he got ready by himself to have a bath in the deep blue sea.

Lionel Messi Enjoys Yacht Trip In Spain With Friends

Messi was spotted shirtless and was wearing a red bathing suit. Enjoying the summer shows that he is still in the summer vacation mood with a loving family.

Paris Saint-Germain star the great Lionel Messi was accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and the former Barcelona team-mates Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez.

Messi took his family along for the summer trip to relax ahead for a great new start to the new season.

Just like Messi who took his lovely wife along for the trip, Suarez was also accompanied by his wife Sofía Balbi and Fabregas was there with his wife Daniella Semaan. The trip seemed to be a well-planned family trip where everyone was spotted enjoying themselves at their full.

The star with his friends and family spotted having a luxurious time in Ibiza. After having some quality time and a casual chat with his loved ones, Messi, 35, right away splashed into the sea for a whole-body cool time.

Right before heading onto the Yacht on Tuesday, Messi opened up his time to pose for a series of snaps with his fans who identified the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. It shows that he had rescheduled his plans to have a lengthy photoshoot with the delighted fans.

Last week, Messi had a great birthday celebration in Ibiza. And prior to his 35th birthday celebration, she was spending his time with his family in Argentina, Messi’s native place.

The reports show that, right after the summer trip, Messi will soon join PSG for the pre-season training. This time Messi is set to work under Christophe Galtier, the new manager who replace the previous manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Messi seemed too eager to make much out of the sun, and deep-sea surrounded him. He was having such a great time prior to returning back to his club duties.

In his very first PSG season, though Messi mustered six goals in the league, he won the Ligue 1 title. His co-player Fabregas became a free agent in a frustrating season at Monaco when Messi was hampered by serious injury.

Suarez who scored 11 league goals for Atletico Madrid in the last season is now on the lookout for an all-new club.

Messi and Fabregas were together in the club between the years 2011 and 2014, whereas Messi and Suarez played together at Barcelona, the same youth team between the years 2014 and 2020.

