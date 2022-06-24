Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Guess How Much Messi Spent For The Vacation!!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Today is Lionel Messi’s 35th birthday, making him one of the greatest footballers of all time. In 2021, the record-breaking Ballon d’Or winner completed a surprise move from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Argentina Legend Turn 35 Today!

On June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina, Luis Lionel Andres Messi was born. One of the world’s finest footballers hails from a modest upbringing. When he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficit at the age of 11, his parents couldn’t afford the $900 a month treatment. Only after he had accepted a deal with FC Barcelona and relocated to Spain would he be able to receive the treatment. His medical bills had been covered by the team’s insurance.

The football great and his family are on vacation in Ibiza, Spain, this summer. A beautiful £60,000-per-week yacht on the Mediterranean Sea is also available for rent by these individuals. Football star Cesc Fabregas has joined him in celebrating his birthday with family and friends. ‘SHALIMAR’ is the name of the luxury yacht Messi has chartered for the last five days. Shalimar II is the name of the YATCH. Antonio, his wife Antonela, as well as their three young sons: Mateo (nine), Thiago (six), and Ciro (four).

Ex-Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is the only player in the history of club football to win four major awards in a single season. During the 2009/10 season, Lionel Messi accomplished an incredible achievement. Messi had also been the leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League that year. Interestingly, the Barcelona legend won the UCL top scorer honor for four consecutive seasons from 2008/09 to 2011/12. His three Ballons d’Ors make him the youngest player ever to accomplish the feat of winning the award three times.

Moreover, a year ago, Lionel Messi announced his departure from Barcelona after a 21-year connection with the club. One of the most surprising trades in recent football occurred when Barcelona’s beating heart moved to Ligue 1 leaders PSG. Barcelona fans will always have a special place in their hearts for Messi despite the Argentine’s twilight years at Paris Saint-Germain. To celebrate Messi’s birthday, we’ll take a look back at some of the incredible records he set during his time in Barcelona.

