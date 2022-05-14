Is Lindsey Vonn In A Relationship? Lindsey Vonn’s Boyfriend! Relationship Status!

Vonn, a former alpine ski racer for the United States Ski Team, has a long and distinguished career as a professional athlete. On top of that, she has a long history of romantic relationships with other celebrities, including celebrities from the entertainment industry and stars from other sports.

Her Relationship Status

Lindsey’s name has been brought up in conversation with Diego Osorio, who established the tequila company Lobos 1707 and is also an actor. It wasn’t until a few months after she and P.K. Subban got engaged and those whispers began to circulate about their relationship.

Page Six reports that the two first became acquainted with one another through a familiar friend in the months leading up to when they made their first public appearance together in the SoHo district of New York City last spring.

Although their mutual friend said a year ago that they were only “having fun” together, they look to be still together. They attended a super bowl after-party in February, where they were photographed holding hands.

P.K. Subban

2018 marked the beginning of P.K. Subban, a Canadian professional ice hockey player, and Lindsey’s relationship.

They made their first public appearance together as a pair at the CMT Awards in June 2018, and they became engaged in August of the same year.

Though Lindsey and P.K. were married at the time of P.K.’s proposal in their Los Angeles home, Lindsey chose to propose to P.K. herself during the 2019 Christmas holiday season with a ring and her marriage proposal. The engagement, however, was only going to endure until December 2020, and both parties announced their decision to end it on Instagram.

Over the past three years, P.K. and she have had the opportunity to have some truly unforgettable experiences together, Lindsey wrote in an Instagram post that has since been removed.

But after a lot of consideration, they’ve decided to go our separate ways. They have a profound affection for one another and will maintain our friendship until the end of time. We kindly ask that you keep a safe distance from us during this period.

Smith, Kenny

Back in 2016, Lindsey was romantically involved with Kenan Smith, who had previously worked as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Rams.

The couple was proud to display their relationship. The couple has been spotted out and about together at several high-profile events, such as the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the ESPY Awards, and the French Open.

They broke up in November of 2017, roughly a year after they had declared their love for one another to the entire world. According to a skier friend, “unfortunately, the toll that their busy schedules finally took on the relationship was significant.”

Tiger Woods

Lindsey had a thing for Tiger Woods, the professional golfer, and she tried her best to hide it.

The two got along famously from the moment they were introduced to one another at a charity event in 2012, and they validated their relationship on Facebook the following year. In a remark posted on Instagram, Lindsay confirmed that she is dating Tiger Woods.

According to the sources, Lindsey has been very vocal about the fact that she is unhappy with the breakup, which took place in 2015. She told Sports Illustrated in January of this year, she was in love, as the publication reported at the time.

She had feelings for him, and we remain good friends. She wishes he would have paid more attention to what she had to say, but he is a pig-headed jerk who is set in his ways and won’t budge.

Thomas Vonn

The former pair-bonded via their mutual enthusiasm for the sport while competing in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. In an interview with Vogue in 2013, Lindsey explained that having Thomas serve as her coach after their marriage wasn’t the ideal option since “having business in the relationship” was difficult, which is how she phrased it.

Lindsey gave an interview to Sports Illustrated in 2011 in which she discussed her former husband and marriage in general. She also stated that she didn’t regret getting married so young. “Lindsey Vonn is a significant draw whenever she competes in a race. This is what I’m famous for doing on stage as a performer.