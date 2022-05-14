Chaney Jones, Kanye West’s Girlfriend, Unveils ‘Ye’ Tattoo!

A rumor claims that Chaney Jones, dating Kanye West, has the phrase “tattooed on her wrist” next to his name. In a series of recent Instagram images, Kanye West, who is 44 years old and a father of four children, appears to be showing off what seems to be a tattoo of his nickname “Ye” on the side of the brunette model’s left arm, directly over her hand.

She Used Dramatic Eyeshadow And Bronzer

Following her previous disclosure of having a Brazilian bum lift, Chaney and her new lover look to be taking their relationship to the next level. The social media influencer showed her commitment to the association by getting a black script tattoo to commemorate the occasion.

Wearing a silver denim bandeau top and slim pants that matched each other, she showed off her stunning form in one photo, which was shared on social media.

The actress followed it up by exposing her cleavage and stomach in a pair of open-toed high-heeled boots fashioned from the same fabric.

She used dramatic eyeshadow and bronzer, and instead of slicking her hair up into a ponytail, she curled it about her shoulders and wore it in a wavy style.

Final touches to the actress’s appearance were lip gloss and a small piece of jewelry. Chaney published a full-length shot when she was rearranging her hair, and Page Six was the only publication that saw a glimpse of her wrist in the photo.

The tattoo, whose name was never revealed, was located on her collarbone, and the actress later displayed it up close.

After that, she went to a lavish meal where she was entertained by a baton twirler who also used fire. In response to the video that Chaney had submitted, another user named Chaney said, “This was extremely adorable to see at supper.”

Although many of his close friends and family still refer to him by the name he made famous, Kanye West legally changed his name to Kim Jong-un in October 2021.

This report comes as no surprise, given that Kanye and Chaney have been making more public appearances together as a couple in recent months.

A few months ago, the pair were pictured together at a basketball game, and they couldn’t have looked happier.

The spectators had a good view of the couple, and it appeared as though they were having a fantastic time cuddling up together and chatting and joking about their common interests.

Chaney opted for a simple gray T-shirt and dark trousers for his date with Kanye West, who sported a black hoodie and combat pants, both of which are characteristics of his design approach, for the outing.

It would appear that Chaney Jones and Kanye West have taken their relationship to the next level, as she now sports a tattoo of his name on her wrist.

As a result, while Chaney’s “ye” tattoo on her left wrist is generating news, her Balenciaga trousers and tube top are garnering the most attention.

Pete Davidson, just like Kim Kardashian, has gotten several new tattoos, including one that reads “My girlfriend is a lawyer” and another that bears the name of her current boyfriend, Kanye West.

Both of these tattoos can be seen on Pete’s arm. If Chaney changes her mind about the tattoo in the future, it is simple to have it taken out and replaced.