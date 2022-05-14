What Drake Thinks Of Rihanna Being Pregnant With A$AP Rocky!!

Rihanna, who is now 34 years old and expecting her first child, has been the talk of the town ever since she told her boyfriend of almost two years, A$AP Rocky, on January 31 that she was pregnant.

Fans Cheered Rihanna Because She Had Previously Stated Her Desire To Start A Family

Fans were happy for Rihanna because she had previously stated that she wanted to establish a family.

On the other hand, they were concerned about her ex-boyfriend Drake, 35, because it was claimed that he was madly in love with her.

In 2016, Drake made it abundantly apparent that Rihanna held a special place in his heart. However, a few years ago, he realized that their journey was over since their pathways had just gone in different directions,” the insider explained.

Drake mentioned that he had admired the Barbados native for years while presenting her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. He loved her since he was 22,” he admitted to her afterward.

The individual said that when Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant, he had conflicting emotions.

His excitement was reasonable because he knew that she had expressed a desire to have children. “However, Drake had a vision of a future with Rihanna at one point in time, so it was simply another piece of evidence that there was no future for them,” he stated.

“There was no future for them.” According to Drake, he expressed his congratulations to his ex-girlfriend on her pregnancy announcement. He knows Rihanna will be a fantastic mother, and he couldn’t be happier for her,” the insider said of the future father of Rihanna’s child.

According to reports, in 2016, after years of friendship, Rihanna and Drake began dating. They contributed to the writing of a number of their earlier tracks, including “What’s My Name?” “Take Care,” and the timeless hit “Work,” which they released in 2016.

It was clear that they had built a close connection even though they had been working hard to conceal that they were dating from others.

On the other hand, Rihanna gave the impression of being less excited about the relationship than Drake did, and she even described Drake’s statement at the MTV Video Music Awards as “uncomfortable” in an interview she gave to Vogue in 2018.

It was also reported in one of her most recent interviews that she and Drake are no longer in contact. “Though we’re no longer friends, we’re also not enemies,” says the author.

Fresh tattoos occurred on her left ankle in 2021, covering up a camouflage shark tattoo that was supposed to be a copy of Drake’s tattoo. She was seen in public with A$AP.

It appeared as though she had completely moved on. While on a work trip to Barbados in the year 2020, Drake was spotted catching up with members of Rihanna’s family and friends.

An informant who spoke to Hollywood Life in an exclusive interview about the encounter revealed that Rorrey and Rajad Fenty, the brothers of the artist known professionally as “Diamonds,” are still friends with Drake.

They have a great deal of respect for him, and as a result, they hope that their sister will eventually marry him.

They said they continue to make jokes about him being their potential future brother-in-law. The split between Drake and Rihanna was the catalyst for the birth of Adonis.