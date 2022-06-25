Lil Durk Debuts As A Runway Model At The Amiri Fashion Show In Paris!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Los Angeles-based company will host a live event on February 8 at an undetermined place and hour. Amiri will present its debut runway show in its hometown with this event. Amiri had displayed in Paris before the epidemic, and in September the company taped its spring collection presentation at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas, which was then broadcast online.

The company’s CEO and designer, Mike Amiri said “We are tremendously blessed that our home base happens to be Los Angeles. This is our first Amiri runway show in L.A. and while we will miss displaying in Paris this season. Since we had filmed some of our digital shows here during the previous two years, changing our plans to air locally this season made sense to me. This, in my opinion, is a dedication to Los Angeles, the city that has supported Amiri from the start.”

At The Amiri Fashion Show In Paris, Lil Durk Debuts As A Runway Model!!

In 2020, the company built its first physical store there. Since then, the label has added three locations in Las Vegas, New York City, and Miami thanks to funding from Renzo Rosso’s OTB.

During this year’s Paris Fashion Week, Lil Durk makes his runway debut as a model by participating in the Amiri Fashion Show. Durk astonished PFW attendees with his participation in the collection’s Spring-Summer 2023 preview, joining the likes of recent additions to the hip hop community who have added “runway model” to their resumes, such as Jim Jones and Offset.

The Chicago native was beaming as she strutted down the outdoor runway with a cast of runway models while dressed head to toe in the new Mike Amiri. Fans all around the world praised the “Golden Child” hitmaker as he made his debut after Durk’s participation in the fashion show instantly went viral.

Prior to the album’s Friday release, the Chicago native published the project’s tracklist on social media (Jun. 24). Est Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Ella Mai, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie are featured on the new tunes.

Durk got acclaim from his peers as well as fans. Kendrick Lamar and Kodak Black are two additional hip-hop celebrities who will attend Paris Fashion Week.

Durk has been selling out venues throughout the country on “The 7220 Tour,” in support of the debut album released earlier this year, as he launches his modeling career.

In promotion of the album’s upcoming deluxe version, which includes numerous new songs and features including his new single “Did Shit To Me” featuring Doodie Lo, an extension of the tour has just been announced. This Friday, a deluxe edition of 7220 will be released for all digital streaming services.

By admitting that his children chose the tracks for the deluxe, Lil Durk further demonstrated that talent runs in the family. On Wednesday, he posted on his Instagram Story, “My kids picked my deluxe.” He continued, “I trust in these ears.”

On Thursday, the OTF chief was in Paris showing off his modeling skills by walking the runway for Amiri. Lil Durk confidently walked beside the other models while shoving his hands deep into his pockets.