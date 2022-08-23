0 SHARES Share Tweet

In an innovative promo video for HBO, fans saw the first clips from The Last of Us, a TV show that will air in 2023.

Other shows, like The Idol, The White Lotus, and Succession, were only shown for a few seconds, but at the end of the clip, HBO talked up the 2023 premiere of The Last of Us.

Last Of Us TV Show’s First Look Revealed

After the Cordyceps outbreak, Joel and Ellie are walking through the snow as they try to stay alive in a world full of infected people. In the new show, Joel will be played by popular Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal, and Ellie will be played by Bella Ramsey.

HBO Max shared the first look at the new Last of Us web series, which showed off all the new content that will be on the platform this year. The main cast of the new show was shown in the first look, and some well-known names came straight from the Game of Thrones series. Bella Ramsey, who was famous for her role as Lady Mormont on Game of Thrones, plays Ellie’s main character. Pedro Pascal, who is also a fan favorite from Game of Thrones, is playing Joel.

In the short teaser trailer, Ellie is shown learning how to use a gun from Joel. The original game seems to have had a big impact on the whole setting. In the game, Ellie and Joel meet in a world after the end of the world. Their character arcs are both very interesting.

They showed the first shots of The Last of Us in a teaser clip with clips from other HBO Originals like The White Lotus, Doom Patrol, His Dark Materials, and Avenue 5. The Twitter clip ends with Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie walking across a snowy bridge, huddling in dark, abandoned buildings, running in a panic, firing shots, and looking at some spore-covered walls.

The developer has made both exploring and fighting better. With the new game, the studio has also added 3D Audio, haptics, and adaptive triggers. The prequel story “Left Behind” will also be playable in the new version of the game.

The changes to the version that was remastered seem to be important. The creators say that the job of acting will stay the same, but the animations will be taken to a “new level.” We can expect more realistic lighting and better features on people’s faces.

