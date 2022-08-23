25.6 C
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty, Might Face 5 years In Prison

By: Rachel Olivia

On August 26, 2019, Fetty Wap will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, is in jail because prosecutors say he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021.

This was against the terms of his pretrial release in a pending federal drug conspiracy case. After a hearing in federal court on Long Island, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke took away Maxwell’s bond and sent him to jail because prosecutors asked him to.

Know The Criminal Charges Against Fetty Wap!

Monday, the rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to a charge that he was part of a drug trafficking ring on Long Island.

Willie Junior Maxwell II, who went by the stage name “Trap Queen,” pleaded guilty to selling and having cocaine, which was the main charge against him.

He was first arrested last fall on charges that he and other people helped move, distribute, and sell more than 100 kilogrammes of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Between June 2019 and June 2020, Long Island and New Jersey.

He must now serve at least five years in prison. If he had been found guilty on all counts, he could have spent the rest of his life in prison. But with the plea deal, he won’t have to.

The rapper did not ask to be released on bond, so he is still in jail until he is sentenced at a date that has not yet been set.

Maxwell was arrested for the first time on October 28, 2021, at the Citi Field baseball stadium in Queens. That day, he was supposed to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival.

In 2015, his first single, “Trap Queen,” reached number two on the US charts, which brought him a lot of attention.

The 30-year-old rapper was charged with plotting to sell heroin and fentanyl on Long Island in September of last year.

He was released on a $500,000 bond at the time, but he was arrested again after a FaceTime call where prosecutors say he broke the rules by saying he would assassinate the person on the other end of the phone. In court papers, that person was known as “John Doe.”

An affidavit signed by FBI special agent Derek Wonderland said, “John Doe said that the FaceTime call took place on December 11, 2021.” “And in the call, the defendant had a gun, threatened to kill him, and called someone a “rat,” even though this was against the law and against the terms of his release.”

According to the affidavit, the FBI got a video recording of the FaceTime call. In it, Fetty Wap “is shown holding a gun and pointing it at John Doe.”

“The defendant then tells John Doe, ‘I’m going to kill you and everyone you’re with,'” the affidavit says. “He says this one more time.” “The defendant then keeps threatening John Doe by saying, “I’m going to kill you” over and over again during the video call.”

Before he got onstage at Rolling Loud, Fetty Wap was arrested at Citi Field in Queens, where he was supposed to perform.

Rachel Olivia is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor's degree in American Studies.
