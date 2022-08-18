0 SHARES Share Tweet

Carol Vorderman, 61, shows off her toned abs in a bikini and TINY hot pants after dropping a dress size in two weeks She never hesitates to post pictures of her amazing body on social media.

And Carol Vorderman showed off her toned abs in a leopard print bikini on Wednesday after dropping “more than a dress size” at a fitness retreat in Portugal.

The 61-year-old television host was clearly proud of what she had done, as she smiled broadly at the beautiful selfie in the mirror.

Carol put a hand on her hip as she put on the leopard print swimsuit and denim hot pants.

Carol Vorderman, Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Bikini

She continued, “I’m over a dress size smaller and full of energy. I haven’t worn these shorts in a few years, so they’re too big now. Boommmm.

“My other half, @jules Sampson, has dropped TWO dress sizes. She looks amazing and feels so strong.

“This is a special place. So relaxed and happy. Jason worked his magic, that’s for sure.

Earlier, the TV host posted some pictures of herself flexing her muscles in front of a full-body mirror on her Instagram account.

The fitness fanatic wore a pastel sports bra and Adidas leggings with a leopard print to show off the results of her hard work on the show.

Carol did a lot of posing at the gym. She stood next to some weights and put her foot on a stepper.

She thanked her friends, like TV star Rob Rinder, who had also done the detox. She wrote, “Spend a lot of time in the gym here…. Learning new routines thanks in part to @sarahwillingham and @robrinder.”

Carol Vorderman surprised her fans Wednesday night when she wore a pair of short shorts she hadn’t worn in years because she had “dropped more than a dress size.”

The 61-year-old is currently on a fitness vacation in Portugal and continues to surprise her fans with how much weight she has lost.

In a reflection from the gym on Tuesday, the former Countdown star looked stunning in an orange and purple cactus print sports bra.

And in her latest bikini selfie, Carol said she was “bursting with energy” after donning a pair of hot pants she hadn’t worn “in a few years.”

When Carol posted another amazing photo of her progress on Instagram, her fans sent her messages of support.

“You look amazing,” wrote Louise Redknapp, a friend.

A fan also wrote, “You look great Carol. Way to go!” Another wrote, “You look fit and beautiful!” “Wow you look great, you are so pretty,” said a third.

“Your workouts at the gym are paying off, Carol,” wrote a fourth. Another person wrote: “Wow, Carol is sexy and beautiful xxx”.

Carol flew to Portugal late last month to participate in a juice cleanse led by Jason Vale, also known as the Juice Master.

In late July, she posted a smiling photo of herself sitting in front of a collection of teapots at the airport. In the caption, she joked, “Now in Portugal after a gallon of tea at the airport….never knowingly drank too little tea.”

Carol Vorderman is a British media personality estimated to be worth about £18 million.

Carol Vorderman was born in Bedford on December 24, 1960. She grew up in Prestatyn, North Wales, and attended Sidney Sussex College in Cambridge to study engineering. She started as a junior civil engineer at Dinorwig Power Station in Wales. She then moved to Leeds for management training.

Vorderman’s mother applied for her to co-host the new game show Countdown in 1982. Vorderman was the first woman to host Countdown on Channel 4, and she did so until 2008. During her 26-year tenure, she appeared on Countdown for 5,625 minutes, making her one of the highest-paid women in the United Kingdom. Each year she earned almost 5 million pounds.

