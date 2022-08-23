Top Gun: Maverick Where To Watch It?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In Top Gun: Maverick, the sky-high stunts were just as hard to do as they were to watch on screen.

This summer, Top Gun: Maverick soared at movie theatres around the world. After making more than $1 billion around the world, the sequel to Top Gun will be available to stream on Tuesday on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and other video-on-demand services.

Where To Watch Top Gun: Maverick And When Will It Stream?

Before Top Gun: Maverick’s digital release on Tuesday, the hit movie reminds us what it was like to be in the cockpit.

Some of the stunts put the actors through up to 1,600 pounds of force or 8Gs. Director Joseph Kosinski said that the g-force levels were “pulling the blood out of your brain.”

Greg Tarzan Davis, who plays Lt. Javy “Coyote” Machado in the movie, says, “You can’t fake the things we did up there on a soundstage.” “You can’t trick the g-force into making your face change shape.”

Miles Teller’s main goal during the action-packed scenes was to keep his cool. “There’s not a lot of acting going on,” 35-year-old Teller says. “You’re just trying not to black out or throw up.”

Starting August 23, you can stream Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+, and people on the West Coast can watch it on Amazon Prime Video as early as 9 p.m. PT when you can buy it digitally for $20. The movie can also be bought on Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube Movies & Shows, all of which also sell the first Top Gun movie.

It’s important to know that you can watch the first Top Gun movie for free on Amazon Prime Video only until August 31.

Tom Cruise is back, more than thirty years after Maverick and Goose first joined the Top Gun program for naval pilots. This time around, Maverick is an experienced professional who is in charge of training a new group of Top Gun graduates, including Lieutenants Jake “Hangman” Seresin (played by Glen Powell) and Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller). The new recruits have a lot to learn, and Maverick is the only one who can teach them, with the help of his friend and former rival, Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer, reprising his role).

After making over $1.4 billion at the global box office and staying in theatres for almost three months, Top Gun: Maverick is coming to video-on-demand for a higher price. This kind of profit hasn’t been seen in Hollywood since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what you need to know about how to stream Top Gun: Maverick, including when it will be available digitally.

