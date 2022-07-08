The last Mississippi Abortion Clinic Shuts Its Doors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned abortion rights nationwide, Mississippi’s sole abortion clinic has been bustling with activity.

The case that led to the ruling started in this conservative Deep South state, and the facility’s bright pink walls are closing on Wednesday.

Before Thursday, when Mississippi will likely pass legislation outlawing the majority of abortions, doctors at Jackson Women’s Health Organization have been trying to see as many patients as they can, barring the unlikely intervention of the state’s conservative Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, conflicts between anti-abortion demonstrators and volunteers helping patients inside the clinic, popularly known as the Pink House, grew worsened due to the intense summer humidity and heat.

An abortion opponent shouted at Dr. Cheryl Hamlin with a bullhorn as she walked outside the Pink House. Dr. Hamlin has traveled from Boston for five years to perform abortions. Doug Lane cried out, “Repent! Repent!”

Wide sections of the U.S. now have less access to abortions as conservative states enact limitations or prohibitions following the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe V. On June 24, the court handed down its decision after being reconstituted by the three conservative justices Donald Trump had nominated.

However, since Texas passed a law banning abortions during the first trimester of pregnancy in September, the Mississippi clinic has been overrun by patients.

In order to transport women and girls, some of whom seemed to be juveniles, to the Pink House, vehicles with license plates from Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas have been passing through Jackson’s Fondren neighborhood. Drivers in the hues of pink and purple were parked on side streets close to the clinic.

After the clinic in Mississippi closed, Derzis and Brewer would shortly launch Pink House West, an abortion clinic, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, roughly an hour’s drive from El Paso, Texas.

Hamlin claimed that in order to operate in New Mexico, she is obtaining a license there. Despite being two of the poorest states in the nation, Mississippi and New Mexico have very distinct political and access frameworks for abortion.

New Mexico, which has a governor and legislature controlled by Democrats, recently went above to shield healthcare workers and patients from extrastriate charges. A constant influx of persons seeking abortions from nearby states with stricter abortion regulations is likely to continue.

Whole Woman’s Health, one of the biggest abortion clinics in Texas, revealed on Wednesday that it also intends to reopen in a location close to the state boundary in New Mexico to offer first- and second-trimester abortions.

Following a Friday verdict by the Texas Supreme Court that prohibited abortions at its four clinics, it started winding down operations there.

On June 24, Derzis was realistic about the future of the structure she had previously painted a vibrant pink while standing outside the clinic. Derzis predicted that the building would be sold and that it would be demolished to make room for a parking lot. Although she accomplished her function and many women had abortions here, it will still be sad.

