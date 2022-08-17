0 SHARES Share Tweet

Love and Hip Hop fans are wondering who caused Shay Johnson to become pregnant after she let VH1 cameras follow her throughout her pregnancy. She is being questioned more frequently about whether or not she is still dating her baby’s father.

She shared numerous images and videos of her growing baby bulge, and in May she gave birth to Shajiyah, a girl. However, her pregnancy has only now come to light on LAHH, which was shot months ago.

LAHH Fans Speculate Who Shay Johnson Got Pregnant By With First Child

Fans are therefore inquiring about Shay’s baby’s father. It’s understandable that many people don’t know who the father of her child is since her relationship with Matte Babel is regarded as one of the most secretive in Hollywood. Fans are curious about Shay Johnson’s pregnancy.

Fans suspect that Shay’s ex-boyfriend Lil Scrappy, whose actual name is Darryl Raynard Richardson III, could be the baby’s father even though she hasn’t revealed the name of the baby’s father. He has been wed to his wife Bambi for more than four years, though.

According to some stories, Shay Johnson was carried by a sperm donor. At six months pregnant, she admitted in February that she had “kept this hidden for months.” In May, Shay gave birth to her first child, Shajiyah.

Shay said she always wanted a child and was delivered safely at six pounds, five ounces. Additionally mentioned as prospective dads for her unborn child are Pleasure P and Flave, however, none of these speculations have been confirmed.

Who cares about the baby’s father, it’s a wonderful baby being, wrote one supporter of Shay.

“Who cares about the kid’s father? It’s a beautiful baby being born into a world where Shay is going to be a terrific mother, she has plenty of love to go around,” one fan defended Shay in a message on her official website.

Shay’s previous relationships

Shay is only known to have had a committed relationship with Big Scrappy. In a Love and Hip Hop episode where he was reunited with his ex-girlfriend Shay, he labeled his wife Bambi “insecure.”

Shay has also been romantically associated with Flavor Flav and Pleasure P. She has acknowledged lying about her affections for Flavor Flav in order to win the dating competition Flavor Of Love.

Shay stated in an interview with The Jasmine Brand in 2013:

Because of what Scrappy did to me, there are a lot of trust difficulties that are my fault. I’m therefore not rushing into relationships right now. However, there is a small someone that I have been kind of seeing, but I’m not eager to go quickly. You can never predict where something will go. There is someone, albeit I’m not going to say who.

Since February 2022, Shay has posted pictures of her growing baby bump. She even shared brief videos of her journey to the delivery room at the hospital. She created an Instagram page for her baby because she is so proud of her (iamshajiyah).

She made her pregnancy bump public on the Kontrol magazine cover. Shay has frequently shared photos of herself in a bikini and has swiftly returned to her pre-pregnancy weight since delivering a child.

Shay uploaded footage of her unborn child kicking in her womb a month before giving birth and was not ashamed to flaunt the bump in all its splendor. And at the tail end of April, she had a baby shower where her growing belly was prominently displayed.

