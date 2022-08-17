US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On Tuesday, the White House announced that 71-year-old First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 after receiving Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine twice.

Jill Biden was worried about the virus, as was her husband, 79-year-old President Joe Biden. The powerful couple had already done their part by boosting their immune systems in response to the rising number of Covid cases that have affected normal life for nearly two and a half years.

As revealed on Tuesday, Jill had mild symptoms that are normal at the moment. On the other hand, Dr. Biden recently tested positive for CoronaVirus, which he claims to have overcome. However, Biden would take extra precautions by wearing a mask for the next 10 days, including at home, as required by strict regulations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Bidens have been getting vaccinated since Aug. 10, and Joe Biden’s wife began feeling ill Monday. By evening, she felt like she had a cold, so a rapid test was done as soon as possible. Since she had already been vaccinated twice, she was given a higher dose of the antiviral drug paxlovid and instructed to stay alone in her vacation home for five days. However, it was unlikely that the Bidens would test positive, as they were very aware of the challenges and potential of the virus from the first wave to the new variants.

Although the First Lady passed the antigen test, she failed the PCR test, which was conducted shortly thereafter.

Elizabeth Alexander, Jill’s close friend and communications editor, shared that Jill has been taken to her home in South Carolina for a few days to comply with quarantine regulations and will return if her Covid 19 tests come back negative twice in a row.

Jill Biden’s scheduled attendance Thursday and Friday at an event to support military families as part of the Joining Force initiative has reportedly been canceled, and she will not travel to Florida sooner.

The White House says the president has a busy schedule since he tested negative Tuesday. Although he has fully recovered, his plans had to be postponed because it was suggested that the president wear a mask indoors as well. On Tuesday, he would return to Washington to sign bills and papers for the Democrats’ landmark climate change plan. He would then return to his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden recently tested positive and was cleared of the virus as recently as Sunday, Aug. 7; however, he will have to undergo further testing because he was close to the first lady. The White House said the president has also not been near anyone else.

On Aug. 7, Biden ended his quarantine period, which forced him to leave the White House for the first time since he contracted the virus in July. The president planned to visit his wife at their Delaware estate while Biden was in isolation.

Because he tested positive twice, his isolation time was extended. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said at the time that Biden was taking precautions and hoped the second test would come back negative.

Biden, who had spent the entire day and night alone, was very happy and even said he felt great after a short break on the way to the White House. Biden spent most of his quarantine time at the White House, talking on the phone with members and staff. Because Biden was also available for Zoom calls, his work was not interrupted.

