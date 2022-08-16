0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton, a British racing driver who now drives for Mercedes in Formula One, was born on January 7, 1985. The 30th Formula 1 World Champion, also the sport’s youngest champion, won his first championship in the most dramatic possible way: in the final turn of the closing laps of the final race of one of the most spectacular seasons. A welcome human interest narrative that brought Formula 1 racing to a new level of global attention was the sport’s first black driver’s spectacular victory in just his second year at the top of motorsport. Lewis Hamilton is a fantastic role model and an excellent representative for his industry, thanks to his extraordinary talent and endearing demeanor!

Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton was born on January 7, 1985, into a blended household in Stevenage, a sleepy English town north of London. The racing legend was born to Carmen and Anthony, who came to the United States from Grenada in the West Indies in the 1950s. When Lewis was around two years old, his parents got divorced.

His father, coach, and manager Anthony Hamilton toiled day and night for years to advance his son’s racing career. Finally, Lewis, a young boy of eight, was given a used go-kart nearly as expensive as the family’s meager monthly budget, and this was when his endeavors got hooked. The Hamilton family quickly became a regular sight at karting competitions, and the little racer started taking home victories and championships. Hamilton donned the well-known yellow helmet Anthony had picked to help spectators better follow his quick progress through crowded kart fields.

Lewis Hamilton Professional Journey

When Lewis Hamilton started karting in 1993, he immediately won races and cadet class championships. At the age of ten, he won the British cadet karting championship two years later, making history as the youngest driver to do so. At the Autosport Awards that year, Hamilton approached McLaren Formula One team manager Ron Dennis for an autograph and confessed his desire to be a member of his team and crew someday. Five years later, he was an F1 racer from McLaren’s team!

No one was prepared for the fantastic ease with which the precocious teenager breezed through the 2007 season, even though he was undoubtedly well-prepared. Outshining his acclaimed teammate Fernando Alonso, who had won the first of his two driving championships with Renault when he was only 24 years old; Lewis Hamilton made a dozen podium appearances, won four races, held the championship lead for five months, and ended up losing it to Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen by just a single point in the season-ending race.

Hamilton won the Formula One World Championship for the first time in 2008 after taking the lead in the year’s final race. . He obtained a deal with Mercedes in 2013. After winning the 2014 World Championship, Hamilton went on to win five more titles, including consecutive triumphs in 2014 and 2015. Hamilton won consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018, then again in 2019. As of this writing, he has won six World Championships. Michael Schumacher, a seven-time World Drivers’ Champion, is the only driver to have more victories than him.

Mercedes improved during the season, led by Hamilton, who overcame Ferrari’s depleted Sebastian Vettel to win the racing title with two races remaining, then won the next two races to defeat Ferrari and earn the team victory Mercedes.

In honor of Black Lives Matter, Hamilton announced in June 2020 that he would compete in a brand-new, all-black Mercedes. Hamilton has expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of diversity in Formula One racing. The Black Arrow, built by Hamilton, made its debut in Austria over the Fourth of July weekend, when the sluggish Formula One season finally got underway.

Lewis Hamilton’s Net worth

With a total wealth of $285 million, Lewis Hamilton is a British Formula One racing driver who competes for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. Hamilton is deemed as one of the sport’s all-time best drivers. In addition, Lewis is one of the highest-paid Formula One drivers in the world. On average, he earns $50 million per year, most of which originates from his Mercedes deal, which generates $40 million annually.

Lewis Hamilton Personal life

Hamilton follows a vegan diet. Some MPs have attacked Lewis Hamilton for evading UK taxes by relocating abroad. The name of Hamilton was inspired by Carl Lewis, the Olympic sprinting champion. In high school, Hamilton, an Arsenal supporter, played cricket and football and claimed that he would have become a sports player if he hadn’t chosen to pursue a career in Formula One.

