The musical symbol, Lady Gaga has confirmed her cameo in the Oscar-winning psychological thriller drama “Joker”, opposite Joaquin Phoenix, by sharing a musical teaser on her Twitter.

The pop star, herself appeared on her Twitter this Thursday, informing her fans about her Harley Quinn advent in the upcoming motion picture, “Joker: Folie a Deux”, a sequel to the 2019 movie, Joker.

Lady Gaga Confirms Casting For Joker Sequel !!

The teaser played the slow, but affectionate moves of Phoenix and Gaga in silhouettes, to the background music of the 1935 Top Hat original song, Cheek to Cheek, which was initially sung by the American composer, Irving Berlin.

The names of the leads, the legendary Phoenix, and the phenomenal Gaga flashed on the screen, while the pair were dancing in sync.

Although the animated teaser has boosted up the Joker fans a lot, they are a bit gloomy about the clip not hinting at the original plot of Joker 2. However, it is apparently assumed that the Joker-2 would be a musical.

The details obtained to date only cover the massive name of the Clown Prince, Joaquin Phoenix, and the Pop-star Lady Gaga, to mesmerize the roles of Joker and Harley Quinn.

The team of Joker will release the ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, on October 4, 2024, which will present Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a man with a psychological disorder. Phoenix was introduced to the franchise through the 2019 ‘Joker’ achieving the Academy Award for Best Actor.

The Attire Of Harley Quinn

So far, Warner Bros have not revealed further details about the upcoming sequel, but, Variety, the Hollywood trade publication has reported that the new installation would introduce Lady Gaga as Joker’s Co-Conspirer, Harley Quinn.

The Bad Romance singer in the attire of Harley Quinn would be a treat to the eyes as it can be easily anticipated that the singer would present a jaw-dropping performance.

Established actresses like Margot Robbie, Kaley Cuoco, Mia Sara, Melissa Rauch, Tara Strong, Kang Ji-Young, Arleen Sorkin, Gillian Jacobs, Dorothee Pousseo, Hynden Walch, and many more have already added glory to the fictional of Harley Quinn, among whicH, Gaga would be a new addition.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in the film, Birds of Prey, was the latest adaptation of the Crime Queen of Gotham City before The Suicide Squad.

This time, just like the previous ones, Phoenix is about to rule throughout the movie but, the only difference is that Gaga’s presence would challenge his popularity, dividing it between both eccentric characters.

In the first movie of Joker, Arthur was a middle-aged man who was raised by a psychologically disordered mother. However, he grew up to be a person who was craving attention from others and ended up being a criminal, finally gaining the desired recognition from the people.

More Details About Confirmation

Arthur was one of the unhealthiest INFP villains to exist in the fictional stories ever created. With an extremely dominating trait, Arthur believes that nothing else apart from his opinions is valid.

The Joker in Arthur had a face covered in white chalk and lips in deep red. Coupled with highly thickened eyebrows, and green hair, the Joker in the suit has gained many fandoms.

The appearance was the result of Joker falling into a waste tank, filled with bleachable chemicals that decolorize his skin to white and lips torn. It was actually the figure alteration that turned him into an ultimate villain with insanity to its peak.

The Joker was nothing but a clown with zero empathy for the critics, while on the other hand, Joker is an emotion that has touched the viewer’s souls, carving his name in bold.

The mass murdering psychopath’s return has been the dream of the Joker-crush, who previously fell head over heels after watching him physically incarnate the madness. That was a “wow” moment for most of the Joker-lovers, re-watching Phoenix dancing madly over the stairs, in such a way, as if he was free of all the worries he ever had.

Arthur Fleck must be one of the characters that the audience has widely accepted as a villain.

It turned out so, as Arthur’s life was a tragic-filled rollercoaster ride of a party clown, who was struggling day-night, despite being a failed comedian. Arthur was coupled with mental illness and a laughing disorder and turned out to be evil gradually. The Gotham City local’s ill-treatment turned him into a vengeful anarchist, Joker. The enmity was the end result of being ignored, laughed at and side kicked.

