American model and author Chrissy Teigen is originally from Utah. Teigen was first featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010. In 2014, she was featured on the cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

She once appeared on the talk show FABLife and currently co-hosts Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J, which airs on the Paramount Network.

Chrissy Teigen Biography And Net Worth

Chrissy Teigen was born on November 30, 1985, in Delta, Utah. Delta is a small town in the middle of the country. It is located approximately 133 miles southwest of Salt Lake City. Since her father was an electrician, the family moved often.

They lived in Washington, Idaho, and Hawaii when she was a child. She attended high school in Washington, D.C., where she was a cheerleader at Snohomish High School. Eventually, her family moved to Huntington Beach, California. She was found by a model scout when she was a teenager working in a surf shop. Teigen is of Norwegian (father) and Thai (mother) descent.

Chrissy Teigen’s Net Worth

Chrissy Teigen is an American social media star and model with a net worth of $100 million. That’s what she’s worth with her husband, musician, and producer John Legend. He brings in most of the couple’s money, but Chrissy has earned more than $10 million on her own from modeling, advertising and television in recent years.

Chrissy Teigen’s Personal Life

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend first met on the set of his music video “Stereo” in 2006. He proposed to her in December 2011. They were married in Como, Italy on 14 September 2013. In April 2016, they had their first child, a daughter named Luna. In 2018, their son Miles was born. Both children were created using a procedure called IVF. Chrissy has spoken openly about how difficult it was for her after giving birth.

In 2013, Teigen starred in the music video for her husband John Legend’s song “All of Me,” which was about their relationship and was written by Legend.

Teigen donated money to Planned Parenthood in 2015 after the shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs and did so again in 2018.

Chrissy has openly stated that she does not like President Donald Trump. In July 2017, he blocked her on Twitter. On Trump’s 72nd birthday in June 2018, she donated $72,000 to the ACLU.

Teigen was cleared of breast implants in 2020. A month after that surgery, she said she was considering having another breast reduction. Teigen posted a photo of her July 2020 outfit on Instagram, writing: “I’ve never seen this before: “Yeah, it’s still huge.”

Chrissy Teigen Career

When Teigen was a teenager, she worked in a surf shop where she was spotted by a photographer. That was the beginning of her career. Teigen became an IGN Babe in 2004, and in the second season of the American game show Deal or No Deal in 2006-2007, she was an assistant model on the show.

In July 2007, she appeared on the cover of the calendar of the international men’s magazine “Maxim”. In addition to modeling, she was involved in television, working as a contributor and recurring host on channels

He has also appeared on the cover of “Cosmopolitan” and “Ocean Drive” magazines and has been featured in editorials in “Glamour”, “Italian Vogue”, “Galore” and “Esquire”.

Teigen is managed by the international modeling agency IMG Models. Over the years, she has modeled for well-known companies and brands such as Nike, XOXO, Gillette, Rock and Republic, Olay, UGG Australia, and Fashion Targets Breast Cancer.

Chrissy Teigen Real Estate

Legend and Teigen bought a modern, contemporary home in West Hollywood, California, in April 2020 for $5.1 million. This home is not far from their current home in Beverly Hills, which they purchased for $14.1 million in 2016. Two penthouse apartments in New York City are also on their list of properties.

