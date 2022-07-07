0 SHARES Share Tweet

With a series of images posted on social media, the 25-year-old singer, who gave up his music career to concentrate on competitive swimming, has finally declared his love for the 28-year-old swimmer.

Cody Simpson Affirmed That He Is Dating Emma Mckeon

Robert Cody Simpson was born on 11 January 1997 and is a singer and swimmer from Australia.

He has four solo studio albums out since his debut: Paradise which he released in 2012, Surfers Paradise out in 2013, Free published in 2015, and Cody Simpson which he recorded in 2022.

From November 2018 to April 2019, he performed as Dmitry, the main character, in the Broadway musical Anastasia. He won The Masked Singer Australia’s inaugural season as “Robot” that same year.

About Emma McKeon

Emma Jennifer McKeon, AM, is an Australian competitive swimmer who was born on May 24, 1994. In the 4×100 meter freestyle relay, she has set four world records—one current and three previous—for herself.

Her total career haul of 11 Olympic medals, which included four gold medals from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and one gold from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, made her Australia’s most decorated Olympian.

About Their Relationship

After becoming training partners, the two began dating a few months ago, and last month they were spotted on the red carpet at the Australian premiere of “Elvis.” He posted photos from a trip to Barcelona, Spain, and captioned one of the images, “A brief encounter in Barcelona with my love, Emma.”

Days after they were spotted together at a nearby café, Cody posted on Instagram from the city where he is training for the Commonwealth Games. The “La Da Dee” singer is no stranger to celebrity romances; in 2011, Kylie Jenner served as his “very first girlfriend” when they were both teenagers.

In the meantime, Cody has also been linked to Gigi Hadid and Miley Cyrus; he recently acknowledged that his romance with the latter terminated due to his swimming aspirations.

Cody’s Words About Their Relationship

She was just about to embark on the world tour for her brand-new record, and he knew that his life was about to change and that he would need to return to Australia to do it properly and professionally.

“Really, it was a situation at a crossroads.” However, Cody wanted to make it clear that he and Miley had no animosity toward one another.

We were in various locations, he continued. We lived together throughout the COVID lockdown and had a wonderful, incredible year together. The “Wrecking Ball” singer asserted that she and Cody will remain friends after their breakup because they had been close before their relationship developed into anything more.

Emma’s Words On their Split

At the time, she remarked, “For the time being, two halves cannot create a whole, and they are each working on themselves to become the people that they want to be.

They are still figuring out who they want to be and what they want to do with their life, just like everyone else at this age.”

Read More