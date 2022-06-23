Kim Kardashian’s “Future Alien Barbie” Era Is Hitting The Fashion World!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Fashion has advanced thanks to Kim Kardashian’s most recent look.

Kim Kardashian was having trouble with her style after her divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West. Kardashian recently arrived at the Conde Nast offices dressed in a white T-shirt, multicolored stocking-style leggings, and boots. The model, who was rocking blonde hair, dubbed her current look “Future Alien Barbie.”

“Future Alien Barbie” Era Is Hitting The Fashion World

The celebrity recently dyed her hair from dark brown to platinum blonde, winning back her fans who had previously preferred her blonde look. By birth, Kim has gorgeous, naturally black hair that would make anyone swoon, and her followers are constantly in awe of how she manages to keep them looking flawless and smooth.

The powerful businesswoman accessorises her look by wearing Balenciaga Pantaboots with her clothes.

The media star, who is said to have a platinum-blonde lob, reportedly visited the offices on May 22 to conduct marketing activities for her skincare line, SKKN by Kim.

The model, who was speaking with Jessica Cruel, the current Editor-in-Chief of Allure, recognised the fantastic moniker for her current appearance.

The mother of four made an appearance on “Today” on Tuesday and stated that she is feeling relatively confident and content with her continued blonde appearance and that she can now look amazing in casual outfits as well.

According to a recent insider claim, the Kardashians’ most recent appearance was inspired by her years of work in the fashion industry. She has become quite a sensation and is currently creating her own era by switching to neutral themes.

The model’s ex Ye had a significant part in her changing style in the past, when they were together. She has struggled a lot with her own style since divorcing the American rapper.

In one of the first week’s episodes of the show, Kardashian admitted that she still occasionally has panic attacks when it comes to style, which was easier when she was dating Ye. She also said that the businessman used to advise her on almost everything.

Kim also talked about the incident that occurred in November 2021 when she and Marge Simpson appeared at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards wearing similar costumes. Ye responded by declaring that this would end Kim’s job as a stylist.

Kim Kardashian reportedly started dating Set It Up actor Pete Davidson while she was hosting Saturday Night Live. Even though they had been friends for a while, things suddenly became flirtatious, and Kimberly agreed to go out with Pete fairly shortly.

Long ago, Pete described the former pair as the “cutest couple” at a birthday dinner they both attended.

