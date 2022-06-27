Lil’ Kim Rocks In Crop Top & Tights For 2022 BET Awards Performance!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The event of BET Awards 2022 was mesmerized by the presence of Kimberlie Denise Jones, better known by her stage name, Lil’ Kim, wearing the sexiest classy black crop top on the night of June 26.

Her iconic look of a bold black cut-out top paired with transparent black leggings made a major fashion statement among the others.

Lil’ Kim Made Headline Of Her Performance At 2022 BET Awards

The American rapper was spotted on the red carpet but she managed to double the impact of her presence at the performance she had on Sunday.

The outstanding styling of the reality television personality was enhanced with a pair of sunglasses which gave an incredible monochrome effect.

The only color that was other than black on the lady was blue, which was dyed in her slacked hair.

However, she lit up the show with everlasting influence on others with her sexiest fit of the evening.

BET honored Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award this time and the rapper joined by performing a nostalgic tribute for him. So many medley songs were included as a part of their performance which included other stars like Faith Evans, Jodeci, Maverick City Music, Nas, Busta Rhymes, and Bryson Tiller. The star-studded performance was arranged to celebrate the success of Diddy in the event of his Lifetime Achievement.

The group was joined by Mary J. Blige, who was awarded BET HER awards later that evening. However, the execution of the tribute was followed by a standing ovation from the audience while they hummed along with the songs being played.

Lil’ Kim has been a common name at the BET ceremony for years. Over the number of years she has been contributing to the industry, the 47-year-old rapper has managed to bring her name 7 times in the nominations.

Lil’ Kim Took The Stage As Part Of A Tribute To Queen Latifah

This is the first time she is playing a tribute, as Kim has performed one in the name of Queen Latifah, who is also an American rapper, actress, and singer, in the year 2021. Nor this is the first time the fashion mogul is capturing the eyeballs of the viewers as she has also been able to mark her irreplaceable spot in the headlines for her former performance.

Following the ceremony in 2021, Lil’ Kim’s long-time rival, 50 Cent, shared a meme on Instagram, comparing Kim’s attire with an Owl. The positive rapper did not give any damn against it by taking it into heart, on top of it, she called out 50 Cent on Instagram for making fun of her asking him to let things be as it is, as they both have significant partners now.

Lil’ Kim and Mr. Papers were together from 2012-2014 and were on a hiatus for 6 years. A source in 2020 came up with the news that the former couple has shaken their hands once again and are currently reported to be together.