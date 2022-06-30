0 SHARES Share Tweet

Despite the fact that she gave birth to her baby, Immy, in May, former Married At First Sight star Beck Zemek says she isn’t concerned about her weight.

It was during an Instagram Q&A with new mothers on Thursday that the 29-year-old remarked that new mothers should quit placing too much pressure on their bodies.

Beck made it clear that for the time being, her family and recuperation are her top priorities, not getting back to her ‘pre-baby figure’. A series of self-portraits showed off Beck’s postpartum figure.

“I’m not doing anything to lose weight,” she wrote in the caption of one bathroom selfie she snapped. “I don’t know why you would want to?”

“I will always adore my body but now not for what it looks like…” she commented next to another selfie showing off her torso. Beck emphasised that her immediate priorities are her family and her recovery, saying, ‘I will always love my body, but now not for what it looks like… but for what it is able to do.’

‘I wish more mothers saw things this way,’ she said. It was on MAFS Australia that Beck became famous last year.

Ben Michell and Jake Edwards were her on-screen husbands, but she later restored her relationship with him.

Earlier this year, Beck appeared on Nine’s Celebrity Apprentice as a contestant for the first time. A post on the MAFS Instagram account congratulated Beck and Ben on the birth of their baby daughter: ‘Congratulations to Beck and Ben on the arrival of their lovely baby girl.’

