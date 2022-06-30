0 SHARES Share Tweet

The dramatic dress Freida Pinto wore to Mr. Malcolm’s List premiere at the DGA Theater in Manhattan on Wednesday was as welcome as the sunshine for the Slumdog Millionaire alum.

Stylist Erin Walsh picked out the yellow pleated Naeem Khan Resort 23 halter gown with cascading tie-on sleeves for the 37-year-old SAG Award winner. Freida’s hair was styled by Joseph Chase for the red carpet events by hairstylist Joseph Chase.

Using a dark brown eye shadow and a nude lip, make-up artist Daniel Martin enhanced Pinto’s already well-defined brows.

In the colorblind Regency romance, which opens in US theatres on Friday, the South Asian phenomenon plays conniving country lady Selina Dalton, who courts the rich Mr. Jeremiah Malcolm (Sope Dirisu).

She is part of Julia Thistlewaite’s revenge scheme, although she doesn’t know it yet. On Wednesday, Freida appeared in the Boston Herald to defend herself.

‘Solely Mr. Malcolm is so charming and so actual that she sees by all the facade that he places on in society, and actually begins falling in love with him. That’s going to be a problem for Julia because she didn’t imply that Selena would fall in love with Mr. Malcolm in the real sense of the word.

Director Emma Holly Jones and her actors Sope Dirisu, Zawe Ashton, and Theo James stood for a picture with Pinto, who looked radiant.

One of the most prominent members of Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 presidential campaign and ex-wife of disgraced New York Congressman Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin, attended the Mira, Royal Detective screening.

Unfortunately, Freida didn’t have her seven-month-old baby Rumi-Ray with her, as he is currently training to climb the Himalayas with her husband of 20 months, photographer Cory Tran.

Earlier this month, Pinto returned to the United States after filming My Mother’s Wedding with Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham in England.

This is Kristin Scott Thomas’ feature directing debut, and she has disclosed that she contracted COVID-19 at some point during the filming of her feature directorial debut.

At the premiere, Freebird Films Entertainment founder and co-star Zawe Ashton shared a tender moment as they held hands.

In a caped off-the-shoulder embroidered gown with an empire waist, Tom Hiddleston’s 37-year-old fiancée, who portrays cunning socialite Julia Thistlewaite, reportedly showed her baby bulge.

