Kiely Rodni Case: Body Of Missing 16-year-old California Teen Found After Weeks Of Desperate Search

By: Rachel Olivia

The independent dive group Adventures With Purpose and the sheriff’s office worked together to find the body in a car in a California lake west of Reno, Nevada.

Authorities said Sunday evening that a car containing human remains was found in a California lake near where Kiely Rodni was last seen.

A group of private divers called Adventures With Purpose reported the find in Prosser Lake, about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada, on Sunday afternoon.

Body found Near The Last Location Of Missing Teen

On Monday, the volunteer searchers released a video of the submerged SUV, which shows a California license plate that matches Rodni’s vehicle.

“Once we knew for sure it was Kiely’s car, we called his family and the police, and Kiely’s father and grandfather were on the scene within minutes,” Doug Bishop of Adventures With a Purpose told reporters Monday.

Kiely Rodni Case: Body Of Missing 16-year-old California Teen Found After Weeks Of Desperate Search

Andrew Trygg, a spokesman for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, said late Sunday afternoon that investigators at the scene were trying to determine if the car was the one Rodni was driving.

Later, the nearby Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the dive team was correct in guessing there was a body in the car, but the identity of the deceased has not yet been determined.

A press conference will be held Monday morning (local time).

Adventures With Purpose said in a statement that they found a car and some bones in the lake.

The car was found about 55 feet from shore in 14 feet of water. Bishop said the find was made using sonar imaging technology. It was made about 300 yards from the campsite.

Authorities said they were searching for Rodni’s car, a 2013 Honda CR-V. When the car was pulled out of the lake Sunday evening, it was quickly covered with what looked like a bed sheet or tarp.

Rodni and the car were gone after her cell phone sent its last message at 12:30 p.m. On Aug. 6, they had met at a party near the Prosser Family Campground on the lake. Authorities had been concerned about a possible abduction and had noticed young people at the party more than once.

The search for Kiely Rodni lasted more than two weeks and included an aerial search of an 80-mile radius, a search of the lake by a Placer County Sheriff’s Office dive team Thursday, and a check of people in the area who had been convicted of sex offenses, which in California can include indecent exposure while urinating in public.

After participating in the search Friday, Adventures With Purpose shared with everyone what they found.

Rodni was last seen Aug. 6 near a campground north of Truckee, California, at an outdoor party with more than 100 other people.

The campground is located on a spit of land that juts into the lake.

In a statement released Saturday, Rodni’s family said she wanted to step back from the spotlight for a while.

“As we tell each other to take a deep breath and focus on our own self-care, we recognize that we need a private, quiet place to begin healing and find our footing before moving into the future,” it said.

It continued, “When you come home, we will celebrate together and make our harmony perfect again.” We will love you always and forever, Kiely.

With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.
