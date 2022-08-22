Kiely Rodni Net Worth, Age, Boyfriend, Parents & More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kiely Rodni is an American citizen and was born in California. She is a prominent personality, a company owner, and a music student. American citizen Kiely, who is youthful and charming, recently received her high school certificate from a local high school. Sierra College was Kiely’s place of study for music. Kiely vanished on August 6, 2022, during a gathering in Tahoe National Park. This sparked a media frenzy. The general population is also urged to assist her family.

Kiely Rodni Early Life

California’s Truckee is where Kiely Rodni, who was born there in 2006, spent her formative years. The precise date of Kiely’s birth is unknown. 16 years of age is Rodni. She attended Forest Charter School to complete her education and is smart. She then registered to attend Sierra College.

She enjoys listening to music. Kiely attends Sierra College to study music. Her father, Daniel Rodni, is a well-known businessman, and her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, owns a prosperous company in the neighborhood. Kiely has an 8-year-old sibling, but his identity hasn’t yet been revealed by his family. Since August 5, she has been missing.

Kiely Rodni Net Worth

Her alleged net worth is in the $400-$500K range. (approx.) Kiely’s occupation and professional history are inaccurately described. Rodni attends Sierra College to study musk. She has a higher degree and a part-time job in addition. Kiely Rodni likes playing the violin and the guitar as well as listening to music. She vanished in the late hours of August 5, 2022. The quest continues.

Kiely Rodni Boyfriend

In terms of her romantic life, Kiely is connected to her hubby. Jagger Westfall and her are a couple. Police questioned Jagger repeatedly over the course of the inquiry. Westfall said, “I don’t know where she’s at. Aside from that, he added, “Right now, we have nothing on which to draw our findings.” I’m certain she’s still alive and well, though. And I have no doubt that we will get home with her in one piece.

Kiely Rodni’s Family

Then Rodni described her parents as being from the United States. The rumors claim that her father, Mr. Rodni, is an entrepreneur. Her mom’s name is Lindsey Rodni-Nieman. Her mother also made a request for help finding her daughter.

Real Name Kiely Rodni Age 16 Years Old Birth Place Truckee, California, United States Born On 2006 Profession Student, Entrepreneur Boyfriend Jagger Westfall Parents Name Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, Daniel Rodni Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 54 kg

The friends of Kiely and her daughter have both been found. However, there is no reliable information available on Kiely’s siblings and cousins.

Kiely Rodni Height And Weight

She is beautiful, has great body measurements, and has a great personality. Kiely Rodni weighs about 54 kg and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall. She is healthy and has a nice body shape. She has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Kiely Rodni Missing Updates!

On Sunday afternoon, August 21, 2022, a car and human remains were found in a lake near the campground where Kiely Rodini went missing about two weeks earlier.

At a high school graduation celebration in PLACER County, California, hundreds of people are assisting in the search for a girl who vanished during the party. According to detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Rodni was last seen at the party on August 6 at around 12:30 a.m.

They are investigating it as though someone had been abducted. Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, Rodni’s mother, is presently pleading for assistance in finding her daughter before the teen’s birthday the following month. Sami Smith, a friend of Rodin’s, was the final partygoer she spoke with.

Smith claims that during a party when she was a young adolescent, she was having a good time. She claimed, “I drank all that she drank, and there was nothing odd about her. I didn’t anticipate this to happen. Nobody in this town did it. On surveillance footage, Rodni may be seen. He was spotted before he vanished.

A photo of Kiely with the comment, “Detectives acquired surveillance footage from a local business in Truckee where Kiely was last seen on August 5 at 6:08 p.m. before it went missing,” was shared by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Kiely was last seen wearing a black bodysuit with spaghetti straps, a pair of green Dickies trousers with a black grommet belt, and black Vans. Any clues that might help us find Kiely are still very much appreciated,” the post said.