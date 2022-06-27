0 SHARES Share Tweet

The American Professional Basketball player Kevin Love has reportedly married the Canadian model Kate Bock at the New York Public Library on Saturday, June 25.

Since New York City has played a major role in biting the new couple, the model tycoon finds it a fortune to hold the function in the same city, in a reputed institution, in the presence of all the other family members.

Kevin Love Married Kate Bock Great Gatsby-themed NYC Wedding

According to Kate, The library has been chosen by both as the pair is already a lover of literature, art, and history and no better place could have been chosen instead for the old souls in the new era.

She added saying that they had the first date at St. Regis Hotel, which is also quite near to the wedding destination. All in all, the opt of the wedding location was backed by numerous back stories and reasonings.

The wedding theme was pre-planned by the bride and groom as it would be just like The Great Gatsby, a movie starring Leonardo Di Caprio, which is filmed in the Jazz age of New York. Likewise, the wedding was also set to evoke the old school glamour and the attendees were asked to wear attires of black and white alone.

Ralph Lauren, Friends fame was the designer of the wedding dress which was inspired by the Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly’s wedding outfit.

The regal dress had already taken the attention of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover model, at its first glance and the mogul found it not just as a dress but mentioned that it was a piece of art with a dazzling finish to it.

The traditional black tuxedo worn by the five-time-all star in Basketball was also a designer piece from Ralph Lauren.

The couple altered the tradition of getting on the aisle separately by doing the grooming till sharing the aisle, together, holding hands.

Kate explained how easy the tasks were since the 33-year-old Kevin had similar visions and perceptions from that of his wife. Hence, putting the ideas into practice was not rocket science for both of them.

In addition to the personal information shared, the 34-year-old model also shared a glimpse of her signature Grace Kelly Look that added much elegance and polished look for the bride, enhancing the whole ambiance of the wedding.

The baron continued to share her view on the precious piece of clothing she had saying that it would be the one thing that she would point at if her husband Kevin would ever ask her about the most aspired thing in her life and she would also utter the name of Grace Kelly if he happened to ask the name of that one person who has inspired her.

The glamorous, as well as luxurious ceremony, was attended by the family and friends of the handsome Cleveland Cavaliers and Sports Illustrated model.

Kevin and Kate met on the sets of the photoshoot that was taken from New York in the year 2016 and started to date the same year. Kevin proposed to Kate in 2021 and it has now ended up in a much-appreciated romantically arranged wedding.

The newlyweds are reported to be enjoying their current life by entering the next level together.

