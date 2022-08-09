Kevin Federline Net Worth, Age, Height, Bio, Wife, Kids

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kevin Earl Federline was born on March 21, 1978, in the city of Fresno, which is located in the state of California, United States. K-Fed is the stage name of Kevin Federline, an American singer, and former backup dancer. Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, and Destiny’s Child were just a few of the many artists Kevin has supported throughout his role as a backup dancer. Playing with Fire, his first album was released in 2006 and quickly became a hit. As a result of his high-profile marriages and child custody battle, Kevin is well-known in the media. He’s been in a slew of commercials and music videos throughout his career.

Kevin Federline Early Life

It is estimated that Kevin Federline, a dancer, “rapper,” model, and actor with a fortune of $1.5 million, is from the United States. Britney Spears’s former spouse Kevin Federline is perhaps most known for his role as Britney’s ex-husband.

The two worked together on the 2005 season of the reality show “Britney & Kevin: Chaotic,” which they both produced and starred in. The year 2006 saw the release of Kevin’s studio album “Playing with Fire,” as well as the songs “PopoZo,” “Lose Control,” and “Privilege.”

Kevin Federline Father

His father, Mike Federline, works in the auto repair industry, and his mother, Julie Federline, was a bank teller in a previous life. Kevin Federline was somewhere in the vicinity of eight years old when his parents went through with a divorce. Chris Federline and Curtis Federline are his brothers, and he also has a sister.

After his parents separated, Kevin Federline went to live with his mother in Nevada for a while, and then, after some time, he and his brother Chris moved back to California to live with their father.

Must Read:

Kevin Federline Career

For “Dance Empowerment, ” Kevin Federline, who dropped out of high school, took up dancing. He has collaborated with high-profile artists throughout his early career, including Pink, LFO, Justin Timberlake, and Destiny’s Child. He’s worked with Michael Jackson, too, of course.

“Playing with Fire” is Kevin Federline’s only studio album. He collaborated with some artists on the album, including Andrew Roettger, J.R. Rotem, Disco D, and his ex-wife, Britney Spears.

Kevin took the record on the road in New York and even played it in front of an arena full of fans. He was a model for Blue Marlin, Lord & Taylor, and Macy’s, among others.

Kevin Federline appeared in a few films as an actor. In addition to music videos, he has been in episodes of “The Drew Carey Show,” “Nikki,” “Will & Grace,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” and three episodes of “One Tree Hill.” He has participated in music videos for other artists. You Got Served, American Pie Presents: The Book of Love and The Onion Movie were Kevin Federline’s film appearances.

On VH1’s “Celebrity Fit Club” in 2010 and the Australian reality program “Excess Baggage,” Kevin Federline was hospitalized for heat exhaustion.

Kevin Federline Net Worth

Kevin Federline “K-Fed” is projected to have a net worth of $8 million as of January 2021. Among his many talents are those of a rap artist, dancer, model, actor, and disc jockey. Only a few thousand copies of Kevin Federline’s CD “Playing with Fire” were sold. For child support, Britney Spears pays him $20 thousand a month.

A multi-talented individual, Kevin Federline can perform in various genres, including dancing, singing, acting, modeling, and DJing. In 2006, he released his sole album, “Playing with Fire.”They danced with Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Pink, and others. In his prior relationships and marriages, Kevin Federline has fathered four children. After marrying Victoria Prince, they had two children, and they are currently happily married and living together.

Kevin Federline Personal Life/Relationships

Shar Jackson, an actor and a singer was Kevin Federline’s first serious girlfriend. Kevin and Shar Federline are the proud parents of two children, a girl named Kori Madison Federline and a boy named Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline.

Britney Spears, an American singer, dancer, and actress, was the bride in Kevin Federline’s first marriage, which took place in 2004, and the couple finalized their divorce in 2007. Jayden James Federline and Sean Federline are the children Kevin and Britney welcomed into the world.

The year 2013 saw the wedding of Kevin Federline and Victoria Prince. Jordan Kay Federline and Peyton Marie Federline are the names of the two girls Kevin and Victoria welcomed into the world.

Kevin Federline Awards and Honors

Kevin Federline has never won an award. Despite this, he was shortlisted for two awards: the Razzie Award for Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets and the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Reality/Variety Star – Male. Neither of these awards was ultimately bestowed on him.

Read More:

Who Is Ezra Miller? Net Worth, Movies, Wife, And Career!