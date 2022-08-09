0 SHARES Share Tweet

Serena Williams, an American legend, was born to Oracene Price and Richard Williams on September 26, 1981, in Michigan, USA. Her father, Richard, was her first coach. Her older sister, Venus Williams, also helped her on her way. her net worth is estimated to be around $225 million.

Serena Williams has won more prize money on the WTA Tour than any other female tennis player, totaling $94,518,971. With her tennis career, she earns about $8 million or more per year. Moreover, her net worth is estimated to be around $225 million.



In recent years, Serena has earned between $30 and $40 million in a typical year from playing tennis and advertising revenue. For example, between June 2019 and June 2020, Serena earned $35 million, of which about $20 million came from advertising revenue.

Williams is one of the most famous sportswomen who gets paid for her performances. Outside of tennis, she earns $15-20 million a year by working with companies such as Nike and Kraft Foods. In 2004, Williams signed a $40 million contract with Nike to design a clothing line.

Full Name Serena Jameka Williams Gender Female Date Of Birth 26 September 1981 Age 40 years old Zodiac Sign Libra Nationality American Net Worth $225 million Husband Alexis Ohanian Daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr

Serena Williams Early life

The Williams sisters began playing tennis in Compton, California, and later joined the Rick Macci Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Serena Williams has been ranked number one in the world eight times and has won more prize money than any other female tennis player in history. Williams has won more than $90 million in prize money so far in her career. She has won 14 Grand Slam titles in doubles with her sister Venus Williams and 23 Grand Slam titles in singles. She also won gold at the Sydney, Beijing, and London Olympics.

Williams played her first professional match in 1995 when she was only 14 years old. At the 1997 Ameritech Cup, Williams seeded No. 304, defeated the No. 7 and No. 4 ranked players in the world to create a stir, but lost in the semifinals. The victories advanced her career, and by the end of 1997, she was number 99 in the world rankings.

Serena Williams Husband

Williams married Alexis Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit, in New Orleans in November 2017. Big names like Beyonce and Kim Kardashian West were among the guests at her wedding. In April 2017, Williams accidentally shared on Snapchat that she was pregnant with her first child.

She actually wanted to keep the photo to herself. In 2017, she gave birth to her daughter by C-section because she suffered a pulmonary embolism during childbirth. After giving birth, she had to stop her training for six weeks because she suffered a second pulmonary embolism. In August 2018, she shared that she was suffering from postpartum depression.

Serena Williams Charity

Williams has spent most of her career helping to change society. She has used social media to tell people what she thinks. The former world number one has done a lot for charity and is often seen working with different groups.

In 2008, Williams helped fund the construction of a secondary school in Kenya. The foundation also helps poor children get scholarships to college in the United States.

In 2016, she worked with Helping Hands Jamaica to build a school for Jamaican children called Salt Marsh Primary School.

She is also involved in many other charities. In 2017, she also became an ambassador for the Allstate Foundation’s Purple Purse Project, which helps people who have been abused at home.

Serena’s Daughter Olympia

Serena Williams is very proud of her daughter Olympia. The four-year-old girl is just like her mother. She dresses and plays sports just like her mother.

Serena has been quoted several times saying that motherhood is the best thing that could have happened to her, and she never misses an opportunity to show the world how much her daughter means to her through her social media accounts.

Is Serena Williams Dad Still Alive

Richard Williams, her father, is a retired tennis coach who is 80 years old. He is largely responsible for the success of Serena and her sister, as he helped them win championships as tennis players. Although it sounds like something from another planet, it all started in 1978 when Richard saw Virginia Ruzici win the French Open and receive more than $20,000 in prize money. He decided he wanted two more children and told his wife about it. She didn’t want any more children because she already had three from her first marriage. But she was able to have Venus and then after some time Serena.

