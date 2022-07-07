Hayden Panettiere Opens Up Her Addiction To Opioids And Alcohol!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hayden Lesley Panettiere is an American actress, model, and singer, known for her lead roles in the NBC superhero series ‘Heroes’ and ABC/CMT musical-drama series ‘Nashville’. These two series’ have gained her nominations for the Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actresses in series, miniseries, and TV films.

Earlier this Wednesday, the actress revealed the struggles she faced with postpartum depression. She even disclosed that because of the catastrophic situation she had gone through in her life she depended more on opioids and alcohol which nearly worthed her career and life.

In Recent Interview Of Hayden Panettiere Opens Up About Her Addiction

In the interview, the former Heroes star opened up about her secret addiction life. She proclaimed that she was on top of the world and she was the reason behind the destruction of her career. For long years she has struggled and battled her deadly addiction together with the outbreak of postpartum depression. She disclosed that she only had just a grey color throughout her life. And because of this, she had hit rock bottom in both her life and career, but at a stage, she found the trap door that she feels opened for her for a second chance.

The actress who has a 7-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with her ex-husband Wladimir Klitschko was determined to get some help. She has undergone both trauma therapy and inpatient treatment within the last year and said that she had to put a lot of effort into herself and even has to be ready to be seriously genuine.

As of now, she is back on set to recapitulate her fan-favorite character, Kirby Reed, in the upcoming Scream movie. She is pouring her heart out into her dream work with Hoplon International, a charity organization that she founded in March.

The mission of the organization is to raise funds for Ukraine as the country persists in its war with Russia. She shares that her journey to soberness and happiness was not as easy as it seems and had both ups and downs.

And even though she has faced a lot, she is not regretting any moment that happened in her life. Life has taught her different things which finally made her feel that she has achieved something. Also, it has given her hope of a second chance.

Panettiere was a star from a young age and appeared in soap operas while she was 11. She even disclosed that while doing the film, Remember the Titans, she was just 15 and someone from the team offered her ‘happy pills’ just before she walked on the red carpet.

She said that they have done this to make her more lively while attending the interviews. The actress remarked that she had no idea whether the things she is doing are right or wrong. Also, she was not sure whether she would get a second chance from all these addictions.

Hayden Panettiere Describes How Alcohol Addiction Affected Her Family

Through the interview, she revealed that the actress was drinking alcohol and took opioids sometimes at the time when her career was prospering. Hayden Panettiere was 16 while doing the role of superpowered cheerleader Claire Bennet on ‘Heroes.’ she stated that she was so conscious that she couldn’t be messy while on the sets and working but while on offset things went out of her control at most times. And as she grew up she became more addicted to drugs and alcohol without which she couldn’t live.

It was in the year 2014 she starred in the series ‘Nashville’ as a troubled country singer, Juliette Barnes. And at the time she was pregnant and her real-life pregnancy was taken to the show. While starring in the series she became aware that the character’s inner demons were getting reflected in her own life.

Later, after her baby girl was born, the actress went into postpartum depression. She expressed that those years were so tough on her and thus she underwent treatment which never helped her much. And because of this, she started depending more on alcohol which gave her peace.

While going through this phase, it was really hard for her to spend more time with her baby which she never liked much. Also, she never wanted to hurt the baby. The actress said that she never had alcohol while going through her pregnancy but as soon as she gave birth, all that she loved to do was to drink alcohol and this made her life all gray.

This has even crumbled her relationship with Klitschko as she started to sneak away to drink. Because of her alcoholism, he never wanted to be around her and she was aware that she is causing her destruction with her habits.

The model expressed that at her weakest points, she used to have shakes but that won’t help her much. But with alcohol her functioning becomes normal. She even said that 2018 was such a heartbreaking year for her as she made up her mind to send her daughter away with her Ex to Ukraine. As per her, even though the decision was the hardest one she has ever done, to be a good mother for her child, letting her go was the only thing she could do.

Finally, when the situation got worse the actress was hospitalized and was suffering from jaundice and issues with the liver. She had to enter rehab and only after years of hardship, she was able to find the inner peace that she desired for so long. As of now, the singer-model feels so happy with her second chance and promises that she will never take it for granted ever again.