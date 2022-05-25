Caitlyn Jenner Is’ Really Into’ Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Romance, Details Explored!!

A crowd favorite. After recently meeting Pete Davidson, Caitlyn Jenner raved about him and his respect for Kim Kardashian. She also explained that their union was diametrically opposed to Kim’s marriage to Kanye West.

Why Caitlyn Jenner Is ‘Really Into’ Pete Davidson With Kim Kardashian?

The former Olympian, who was previously married to Kris Jenner, the mother of the creator of the skims, believes that the ex-husband of her daughter-in-law, Kanye West, was “extremely difficult to bear”, which is why she is relieved that the 41-year-old beauty has found love with a less problematic man.

After meeting him and spending time with the couple at their Malibu home, former Olympian Davidson agreed.

Jenner, 72, said the 28-year-old actor was “very different from what she would normally date,” but that “Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she was with…especially Kanye, a very complicated guy,” during the Tuesday, May 24 interview.

“I really like Kanye a lot,” the Olympic champion said, “I got along with him so well, we both got along great. He was even very supportive after my conversion…but it was a nightmare living with him. With Pete, however, it was the opposite. First of all, he treats her so wonderfully… Kim is over the moon, and she deserves it.

Jenner continued: “She’s been through a lot in her life. That’s a lot. She deserves to be happy. It really made me happy. ‘Okay, fine,’ I replied. ‘I like Pete, and I think I can make her laugh.

Jenner noted that at the end of the day, she just wanted to make sure her children and their partners were treated well. “The only thing I want is for each of these guys to treat them well,” Jenner stressed. “I’m not interested in any nonsense. We take care of them and make them happy.”

Jenner’s plea comes after ET learned that the Kardashian family is “absolutely fascinated” with the comedian.

“The family is absolutely crazy about Pete and admires the fact that he is so invested in Kim and her kids,” the source revealed. “They are completely satisfied.”

The ‘I Am Cait’ star, however, explained that she and Kanye have always gotten along well and that he was very supportive of her transition.

“I really liked Kanye,” she said on ‘The Pivot. I got along with him very well. We got along great, and even after I transitioned, he was on my side and loved it, but it was torture living with him.

Pete, Caitlyn believes, is the 44-year-old artist’s “180-degree counterpart.”

“Most of all, he treats her so wonderfully,” she explained. And Kim was ecstatic when they arrived. And Kim has every right to be happy.

“She’s been through so much in her life. That’s a lot. She has a right to be happy. That really made me happy. ‘Okay, fine,’ I replied. Pete calls out to me.’ With them, I can make some jokes.”

Caitlyn just wants her children to find partners who treat them well when it comes to their relationships.

“The only thing I want is for one of these men to treat them well,” she explained.

Read More: