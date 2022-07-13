0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aaron Krause is a successful business owner and investor who has been patenting and making new products for more than 20 years. Krause is proud of how hard he works, how dedicated he is, and how creative he is. His patented products are sold in big-box stores by industry giants like 3M Company.

Krause got a lot of attention when he brought his invention, the Scrub Daddy, to the ABC show Shark Tank. After making a good pitch to the sharks, Krause got money from inventor and celebrity businesswoman Lori Greiner.

Aaron Krause Net Worth 2022!!

Since then, Aaron Krause and Greiner have sold millions of “the smiling sponges” to well-known stores like QVC, Bed Bath & Beyond, Wal-Mart, ShopRite, and Buy Buy Baby. Scrub Daddy has sold more than $15 million worth of products in stores and is becoming a household name.

Before Scrub Daddy became popular, Krause invented and patented a buffing pad with two sides that helped him solve many problems in the car detailing business.

Aaron Krause then changed the pad and made more products for cleaning cars. Krause knew he was on to something, and his mantra summed up what he was most committed to finding new ways to solve problems.

In September 2008, 3M agreed to buy Aaron Krause’s inventions after he talked with the leader of his industry about them.

Aaron Krause is in the process of starting up four more companies. His inventions have been featured in The Philadelphia Inquirer and on high-profile TV shows like Good Morning America, Anderson Cooper 360, New York Live, and “Shark Tank.” Aaron Krause went to Syracuse University and got a degree in psychology.

He lives in Voorhees Township, New Jersey, where he plays and coaches ice hockey. Even though his job as a manager takes him all over the world, he still finds time to help young entrepreneurs and travel with his loving wife Stephanie and their twin 8-year-old children, Bryce and Sophie.

Aaron Krause, The Founder Of The Sponge Company

Aaron Krause, the founder of the sponge company Scrub Daddy, has had a lot of success since ABC’s “Shark Tank” gave him an investment in 2012.

After the owner of QVC and a retail mogul offered Krause $200,000 for a 25% stake, Scrub Daddy has made more than $110 million in total sales and has started selling a variety of other products in stores across the country.

But despite or maybe because of his success, he wants his two young children to know the value of working hard.

So, he plans to make his twin 11-year-old children, a son, and a daughter, “pay” rent.

