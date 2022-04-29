If fairy tale love stories ever existed, then there were these love stories that had the maximum potential in them.

Why Did Chrishell Stause And Justin Hartley Divorce?

In other words, if some fairy tales of the world were supposed to get counted, then the love story of Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley was one of them.

In other words, it becomes important to mention that their love story was a kind of typical story in which the girl meets the boy under the open sky, and they both fall for each other instantly.

They both start loving each madly irrespective of any other consideration. But suddenly, a thundering bolt hits them and breaks their beautiful bubble, shattering their happiness, dreams, and emotions.

This is what exactly happened with the two of them.

Justin Hartley’s Previous Relationships

The couple dated each other for four years and married for the last two years. Just a year back, they both were nearing their first-anniversary celebration, and just a year after, they were on the verge of getting divorced.

The two had met on the sets of the Setting Sunsets and had fallen for each other there and then. They even decided to live together, but they both were committed to someone else.

Soon after, Chrishell broke off her relationship with Glee star Mathew Morrison. The two were casually dating each other, and hence, Chrishell found the year 2008 the perfect time to leave each other.

While Hartley also filed for divorce from his first spouse in 2012. By this time, Chrishell and Hartley had developed a liking for each other but were not officially in a relationship.

Justin Hartley’s Beginning

In 2013, the shooting for season 2 of Settling sunsets began. It was then that they both started hanging out with each other.

They enjoyed the same vanity van and the changing room. They used to report at the same time and leave at the same time too.

They were spotted in public places together. By this time, the number of rumors associated with their relationship started turning into a reality.

The duo accepted their feelings towards each other in 2016 and hence dated for four straight years.

Justin Hartley’s Dating And Marriage

They both went nuts over each other. They started loving a perfect fairy life. Nothing could drive them apart. In such a situation, they started making an open announcement about their relationship.

The duo also expressed their desire to get married in 2019 and eventually tied the knot before COVID. Just a year back, they both were enjoying their first anniversary together.

Justin Hartley’s Uncertain Events And Divorce

But things took a drastic turn when the duo announced their divorce some time back. It was because Hartley started dating his co-star Sofia which left Chrishell heartbroken.

This was evident from the change of her name on social media accounts, where she once again restored her maiden name.

It is already known that something is not right between them in such a situation. Finally, the couple has announced their separation.

Conclusion

This news has been responsible for breaking the hearts of millions of fans. They were shattered once they got to know that their favorite and the gorgeous couple were getting separated. This was not expected by them at any cost.