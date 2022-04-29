In recent years, there has been a significant increase in female journalists working in the media. It’s a pleasure to have Kacie McDonnell join the ranks of other up-and-coming sportscasters like Maria Taylor, Laura Rutledge, Molly McGrath, and others on FOX News Channel.

Kacie McDonnell is the daughter of Ken and Michelle McDonnell and the sister of Isabelle and Lochlan McDonnell. Michelle and Ken McDonnell are her parents. After graduating from BVM High School, Kacie went to Villanova University, where she majored in psychology.

Kacie McDonnell’s Early Life and Education:

Aside from that, the sportscaster graduated from Villanova with a bachelor’s degree in communications and was a member of the Delta sorority throughout her college years. Any additional educational accomplishments have been excluded from the debate. It indicates that she has mixed ancestry, similar to Kacie’s appearance, but this has yet to be proven.

Kacie McDonnell’s Age:

The 31-year-old native of Pottsville is still a relatively inexperienced reporter with only a few years’ worth of experience. She was born on July 30 in the year 1990.

Kacie McDonnell’s Height and weight:

In terms of height and weight, McDonnell is a petite woman, standing at 5’5″ (1.67 m) and weighing 50 kilos (132 pounds) (110 lbs). One’s most significant work and the ability to make a small but meaningful contribution to a greater narrative is the most important thing one can do.

Kacie McDonnell’s Career:

After graduating from Villanova University, Kacie was hired by QVC to work as an “On Air Model.” Approximately 350 million individuals worldwide watch home shopping-related programs on the Qurate Retail Group network, which is owned and operated by Qurate.

At the same time that McDonnell’s three-and-a-half-year employment was coming to an end, She began working as a sports reporter for FOX News at the same time. The Pennsylvanian covered news involving the Philadelphia Eagles during his stint at FOX.

Kacie received the promotion after five months of work as a sideline reporter. She was given new responsibilities during that time, such as traffic reporting and hosting early morning shows on ESPN.

The Good Day Philadelphia anchor, 31 years old, didn’t allow her sideline reporting responsibilities to slip between the cracks. She was ready to go as soon as the new football season got underway.

The Trend, a segment on the show in which she reported on the latest internet trends, was another example of her work working on the program. As a field reporter for the NCAA Men’s Final Four and other collegiate-level games, she primarily reports for the network.

Kacie’s next endeavor will be on a different platform, and she has opted to work for the NBC affiliate station in Kansas City (KSHB).

Kacie McDonnell’s Husband:

She tied the knot with San Diego Padres pitcher Eric Hosmer on the last day of the calendar year 2021. A Major League Baseball first baseman for the San Diego Padres, Eric John Hosmer was born on October 24, 1989, in San Diego, California, the United States (MLB).

When Hosmer was a high school senior in Florida, baseball scouts described him as having “raw power” and a “left-handed hitter.” These are two of the terms that have been used to tell him. He was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the third round of the 2008 Major League Baseball draft and got a $6 million signing bonus.

Two new episodes of Mansion Global tonight on @foxbusiness !!



9 PM ET – Palm Beach!! (West Palm and Manalapan!)



9:30 – the city that will always have a piece of my heart: Boston!! pic.twitter.com/ChPuOAyfb0 — Kacie McDonnell Hosmer (@KacieMcDonnell) October 12, 2021

Kacie McDonnell Pregnancy:

After announcing their pregnancy in April, Kacie McDonnell and Eric Hosmer look delighted in the photos that have since been released. In October of next year, Kacie McDonnell, a Fox Sports anchor, will tie the knot with Eric Hosmer.

According to official records, the couple had been married since December 31, 2021. It is anticipated that they would become parents for the first time after a year of marriage, which has sparked the interest of many of their supporters.

McDonnell’s Net Worth

Even though she has only been a reporter for seven years, Kacie has amassed an estimated $500 billion. Kacie is a role model for many people because of her work as a journalist.

